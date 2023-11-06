Nathan Fielder’s The Curse, Loki season 2 finale, and more new TV to watch this week

Spooky season is “over,” but spooky season is also a state of mind. Which is all to say that there are still horror TV offerings for those who seek them and want to keep the spirit alive. Like Netflix’s latest horror anime, Akuma Kun, or Showtime’s The Curse, starring Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone. It’s hard to tell if either of these will be playing their horrors particularly straight, but it’s the thought (and the appropriate amount of dread) that counts.

Otherwise, the offerings of this week’s new TV run the gamut: There’s a spy-tinged reality show competition, the end of season 2 of Loki and all its MCU timeline shenanigans, Australian rom-coms, and more. And we’d be remiss to not mention some of the ongoing shows, like Invincible.

Here’s all the new and notable TV premieres and finales this week:

New shows on Netflix

Akuma Kun

Genre: Supernatural

Release date: Nov. 9, with all episodes

Based on the original comic by Shigeru Mizuki, Akuma Kun follows a boy working as a paranormal investigator to solve mysteries (and even murders!). Oh, also, he was raised by a demon, and his partner is only half-human. Neat!

New shows on Disney Plus

Loki season 2 finale

Genre: MCU timey-wimey mischief

Release date: Nov. 9

Showrunner/creator: Eric Martin

Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan

Loki season 2 is ending, and boy howdy are they in it now, folks! The Time Loom is all F-ed up, Victor Timely got spaghetti’d, and Loki — well, he’s still the god of mischief, so maybe that will be of some advantage here?

New shows on Max

Rap Sh!t season 2

Genre: Comedy

Release date: Nov. 9, with two episodes

Showrunner/creator: Syreeta Singleton

Cast: Aida Osman, KaMillion, and more

After being delayed as a result of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Rap Sh!t is finally back. And while it’d be nice if it had been around already, at least it’s finally here — and we can finally see what happens after the police arrest Shawna!

Doom Patrol series finale

Genre: Alt superheroes

Release date: Nov. 9

Showrunner/creator: Jeremy Carver

Cast: Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Matt Bomer, Brendan Fraser, Timothy Dalton, and more

The finale of TV’s zaniest superhero show is appropriately titled “Done Patrol.” The team has been fighting all season to maintain their lifespan, as Immortus looms. They’ve really gone through the wringer — a musical episode, some TV appearances, and a whole lot of were-butts — and now it all comes to a close.

New shows on Prime Video

007: Road to a Million

Genre: Reality show competition (travel version)

Release date: Nov. 10, with one episode

Host: Brian Cox

Cast: Teams of two competing for 1 million pounds

Do you miss the James Bond franchise? Do you miss watching Brian Cox smirk on Succession? 007: Road to a Million is here to fill that void — though it’s got less of the former than you would think. The show is themed around the famous double-0, but it’s mostly just set dressing; assignments are given out via Cox in a control room, but mainly it’s just Amazing Race-esque as teams of two do vaguely Bond-y things and answer trivia. But importantly: It’s fun!

New shows on Paramount Plus

Colin from Accounts

Genre: Rom-com

Release date: Nov. 9, with two episodes

Showrunner/creator: Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall

Cast: also Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall

Colin from Accounts follows the growing trend of complicated TV rom-coms: Ashley (American Auto’s Harriet Dyer) and Gordon (Patrick Brammall) are two complex humans who are brought together by a fluke car accident and a dog they name Colin. Together, they are willing to stand with all their flaws and maybe figure out how to do this love thing.

New shows on Apple TV Plus

The Buccaneers

Genre: Plucky period piece

Release date: Nov. 8, with three episodes

Showrunner/creator: Katherine Jakeways

Cast: Kristine Froseth, Imogen Waterhouse, Aubri Ibrag, Josie Totah, Mia Threapleton, Christina Hendricks, and more

In the latest adaptation of this unfinished Edith Wharton novel, a group of American women are about to take London society by storm — or at least find themselves in a major culture clash as their newfangled sensibilities run afoul of traditional ways. But they might also find love, if they’re lucky (and if they’re not, well, that’s could spell more trouble).

For All Mankind season 4

Genre: Alternate-history drama

Release date: Nov. 10, with one episode

Showrunner/creator: Ronald D. Moore

Cast: Joel Kinnaman, Jodi Balfour, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Casey W. Johnson, Coral Peña, Wrenn Schmidt, and more

Season 4 of the alternate-history space race show picks up from season 3’s 1990s, where Mars became the big goal for the U.S. space program and space utopias were a lot harder to find than you’d expect. What will the (maybe) 2000s look like in this brave new world?

The Morning Show season 3 finale

Genre: Juicy nonsense workplace drama

Release date: Nov. 10

Showrunner/creator: Jay Carson

Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Billy Crudup, Greta Lee, Mark Duplass, and more

Would it be a season of The Morning Show if it wasn’t touching on way more than a mere morning show could? In season 3, TMS went to space, moved on very quickly from going to space, went to upfronts, handled hacks and racism, and brought in Jon Hamm as an entrepreneur. So where can’t it go in the finale?

New shows on Showtime

The Curse

Genre: Nathan Fielder weirdness

Release date: Nov. 10, with an on-air premiere at 10 p.m. Nov. 12

Showrunner/creator: Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie

Cast: Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder, and more

Asher (Nathan Fielder) and Whitney (Emma Stone) are just trying to do what we’re all trying to do: live the American dream and make a home renovation show. Only now Asher seems to have brought a curse on them. This being an A24 and Nathan Fielder production, you can expect it to be appropriately cursed, and a little off-kilter — and boy is it.