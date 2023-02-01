 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Amazon has some good microSD card deals for Switch and Steam Deck today

Install sizes aren’t getting any smaller

By Cameron Faulkner
Photo of Steam Deck hand-held gaming device and Nintendo Switch for comparison Photo: Chris Plante/Polygon

Few accessories get price cuts as often as microSD cards, and Amazon has some appealing deals today. These microSD cards will work for both the Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck — two machines that aren’t exactly known for robust internal storage space.

You can grab this Samsung 512 GB microSD card for $49.99, or double the capacity to SanDisk’s 1 TB card by doubling the price to $99.99 (this one’s a lightning deal that may not last long). It’s worth grabbing one if you need more room for games and screen captures in your Nintendo Switch, as its internal 32 GB of storage probably won’t last you very long. Unless you own dozens of games, the 512 GB card will likely suffice.

Sure, Steam Deck enthusiasts could do risky M.2 SSD surgery for faster transfer speeds; however, for most people buying a high-capacity microSD card for the Deck is the right way to go. It’s cheaper and easier, and you won’t risk breaking anything inside of that precious Deck. If you ask me, I’d go for the 1 TB card on your Deck, since a lot of PC games have humongous install sizes these days.

Prices on microSD cards tend to plummet temporarily during big sale events, like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. I’ve seen slightly better prices than the ones available today through Amazon, but these deals aren’t a bad way to kick off February.

