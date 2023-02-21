Pre-orders begin for MTG’s Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set

Wizards of the Coast’s next Universes Beyond line of Magic: The Gathering products is The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth, which launches for multiple formats on June 23 and is currently available to pre-order at Amazon and your local game store. This is easily one of the most anticipated sets of the year for Magic players, and if you need proof, look no further than the already high price currently attached to the larger bundles, with 36-pack draft boxes currently up for pre-order at close to $400.

The set is currently available to pre-order in a number of formats, including an 18-pack Jumpstart Booster Box, an 8-pack bundle that includes accessories, a 36-pack Draft Booster Box, and a Starter Kit that includes a pair of pre-assembled decks and codes to redeem so you can play with the same decks in the video game Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Unless you’re someone who invests heavily in Magic, we can’t recommend pre-ordering the larger sets, given their currently high pricing. This advance notice is likely a reaction to the limited availability of last year’s Warhammer 40,000-themed sets, which are still relatively hard to come by months after release. Thankfully, for those who may want to actually play the game (gasp!), you can still pick up the Starter Box for a more reasonable $19.99 from Amazon, which we’ll link to below.

Tales of Middle-earth is just the tip of the Universes Beyond iceberg for Wizards of the Coast which has sets featuring Final Fantasy, Assassin’s Creed, and even Dr. Who in the works.