When will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania come to Disney Plus?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiered in theaters last Friday. The film, which stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Michael Douglas, earned an estimated $144 million in domestic box office sales — the best debut of any of Marvel’s three Ant-Man films to date.

The inaugural film in “Phase Five” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the 31st film in the franchise as a whole, has a lot of speculation, debate, and questions not only regarding the the film’s multiversal genius antagonist Kang the Conqueror (played by Jonathan Majors), but regarding the future of the MCU as a whole.

When does Ant-Man 3 come to Disney Plus?

One of the biggest questions on the minds of MCU fans is when home audiences can expect to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania come to streaming on Disney Plus. While the definitive streaming premiere date for Scott Lang’s latest subatomic adventure is currently suspended in a state of quantum superpositional flux — at once known to a select few within Disney, though presently unknown to those outside of Disney — we can venture a pretty decent guess as to when the film will arrive on Disney Plus based on the previous release windows of other recent Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

As you’re likely already aware, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced in August 2021 that 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the 25th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe starring Simu Liu, would not receive a same-day streaming debut on Disney Plus Premier Access like its predecessor, 2021’s Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson. Instead, Chapek announced that the film would arrive on Disney Plus 45 days after its theatrical debut. This did not exactly pan out — as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings came to Disney Plus on Nov. 12, 2022, 70 days (2 months and 9 days) following its theatrical premiere.

Since then, every subsequent entry in the MCU (with the exception of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home) has followed this same approximate pattern, with each film on average arriving on Disney Plus roughly two and a half months after its theatrical premiere. Eternals came to Disney Plus on Jan. 12, 2022, 68 days after its 2021 theatrical debut; 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness came to Disney Plus on June 22, 2022, 47 days after its theatrical debut; 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder came to Disney Plus on Sept. 8, 2022, 62 days after its theatrical debut; and 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever came to Disney Plus on Feb. 1, 2023, 82 days after its theatrical debut.

With these all dates in mind, we can reliably guess that Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will likely come to streaming on Disney Plus sometime either in late April or early May of this year, with the most probable release window being somewhere between April 1 and May 6, 2023.

We’ll update this post when we have a confirmed streaming debut date for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.