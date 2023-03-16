 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nintendo expands Switch Online library with more Game Boy classics and Kirby

Kirby’s Dream Land 2 features among the NES, SNES and Game Boy titles

By Oli Welsh
Nintendo has announced the latest batch of retro titles to launch on the Nintendo Switch Online service — and these are all coming to the basic tier, so don’t require an Expansion Pack subscription to play.

Two of the four games are Game Boy classics, the first to be added since Nintendo added a Game Boy collection to the service in February (along with Game Boy Advance for Expansion Pack subscribers). Kirby’s Dream Land 2 joins its predecessor in the library, alongside old-school arcade game BurgerTime Deluxe.

The other two titles are moody, oh-so-’90s pool simulator Side Pocket for the SNES, and classic scrolling shmup Xevious for the NES.

There’s nothing here to match the star power of the recent Expansion Pack addition Metroid Fusion, but some of these deeper cuts are well worth exploring. Sadly, we didn’t get any of the Game Boy classics Nintendo had previously announced for Switch Online in this round; if you’re waiting for The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons and Ages, you’ll have to wait a little longer.

