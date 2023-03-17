Cocaine Bear, Netflix’s Pornhub doc, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend

Oscar season may be over, but movie season never ends.

This week is relatively light on new releases available to watch at home, but there are still plenty of options to check out across the various streaming services. There are three new Netflix releases — a documentary about Pornhub, a French revenge thriller, and an animated adventure — an Oscar-nominated movie making its way to Prime Video, an Oscar-winning movie at a discounted rental price, and plenty more.

The big highlight is likely Cocaine Bear, the meme movie that could, which makes its VOD debut this week toward the tail end of its theatrical run.

Let’s get into the options.

New to Netflix

In His Shadow

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Genre: Crime drama

Run time: 1h 29m

Director: Marc Fouchard

Cast: Kaaris, Alassane Diong, Carl Malapa

This French drama bears some resemblance to Athena, one of the best movies of 2022 and Netflix’s best original release of the year. In His Shadow, like Athena, sees brothers clash on opposite sides of a violent conflict. This time, it occurs after the death of their father. Will it be able to match Athena’s kinetic pacing and explosive tension? You’ll have to check it out yourself to find out (but please, watch Athena)!

The Magician’s Elephant

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Genre: Fantasy adventure

Run time: 1h 39m

Director: Wendy Rogers

Cast: Miranda Richardson, Brian Tyree Henry, Natasia Demetriou

Based on Kate DiCamillo’s 2009 novel, this animated adventure follows a young boy searching for his missing sister, and the tasks he must complete (and the elephant he must follow) to find her.

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Genre: Documentary

Run time: 1h 34m

Director: Suzanne Hillinger

Cast: Asa Akira, Siri Dahl, Cherie DeVille

Pornhub: You know what it is; I know what it is. Let’s not pretend that we don’t — it’s right there in the name — and choose to be adults about it instead of a gaggle of reptilian-brained adolescent shitposters who can’t so much as catch sight of someone they find attractive without devolving into the catcalling cartoon wolf from Red Hot Riding Hood, shall we?

This documentary from filmmaker Suzanne Hillinger (Totally Under Control) charts the rise of the eponymous adult entertainment platform and the recent controversy and abuse allegations that have dogged the website and its community.

From our review:

It’s essentially a get-out-the-horny-vote exercise, trying to persuade the people who enjoy porn to throw their political support behind the people who make it. It’s titillation with a side of radicalization. And if any teenagers whose folks have installed parental controls on their computers do watch this documentary late at night with the volume turned down, they’ll learn more about workers seizing the means of production than they learn about sex — which is far more dangerous to the powers that be than any bare breasts or asses.

New to Prime

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Where to watch: Available to watch on Prime

Genre: Comedy

Run time: 1h 55m

Director: Anthony Fabian

Cast: Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, Lambert Wilson

The Oscar-nominated (for Best Costume Design) third adaptation of the 1958 novel stars Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, and Lambert Wilson. Manville is Mrs. Harris, a cleaning lady and a widow who receives a long-delayed sum of money from her husband’s death in World War II. She decides to use it to go on an adventure to Paris, with a particular focus on Dior dresses, a fascination of hers. After a few months on Peacock, the movie has now moved to Prime Video.

New to Hulu

Boston Strangler

Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu

Genre: Historical crime drama

Run time: 1h 52m

Director: Matt Ruskin

Cast: Keira Knightley, Carrie Coon, Chris Cooper

Based on a true story, Boston Strangler follows two female reporters who connect dots others can’t about an ongoing serial killer case, all while fighting against misogyny both in American culture and in their workplace.

New to HBO Max

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Where to watch: Available to stream on HBO Max

Genre: Documentary

Run time: 2h 2m

Director: Laura Poitras

Cast: Nan Goldin, Patrick Radden Keefe, Megan Kapler

Laura Poitras’ Oscar-nominated documentary explores the life of Nan Goldin, an American photographer and activist who led a campaign against the Sackler family, a pharmaceutical dynasty that is widely cited as one of the main architects behind the opioid crisis.

New to Shudder

Leave

Where to watch: Available to stream on Shudder

Genre: Horror

Run time: 1h 46m

Director: Alex Herron

Cast: Alicia von Rittberg, Herman Tømmeraas, Stig R. Amdam

This horror movie from Norwegian music video director Alex Herron opens with a police officer discovering an infant child abandoned in a cemetery, draped in a shawl decorated with pentagrams and with an upside-down cross hanging around its neck. Twenty years later, the child — a young woman named Hunter (Alicia von Rittberg) follows a lead to Norway in search of her birth parents. What she finds instead is a terror beyond anything she has ever imagined.

New to VOD

Cocaine Bear

Where to watch: Available to rent for $19.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Comedy horror

Run time: 1h 35m

Director: Elizabeth Banks

Cast: Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr.

The whole internet loves Cocaine Bear, or “Cokey,” the lovely bear who ate 70 pounds of cocaine that fell out of a plane into the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest. ...We regret to inform you that the bear has started killing and eating people.

The Whale

Where to watch: Available to rent for $5.99 on Amazon, Apple; $4.99 on Vudu

Genre: Drama

Run time: 1h 57m

Director: Darren Aronofsky

Cast: Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Ty Simpkins

Newly minted as an Oscar winner (Brendan Fraser for Best Actor; Best Makeup and Hairstyling), The Whale is now available for a reduced rental price.

From our review:

In The Whale, Aronofsky posits his sadism as an intellectual experiment, challenging viewers to find the humanity buried under Charlie’s thick layers of fat. That’s not as benevolent of a premise as he seems to think it is. It proceeds from the assumption that a 600-pound man is inherently unlovable. It’s like walking up to a stranger on the street and saying, “You’re an abomination, but I love you anyway,” in keeping with the strong strain of self-satisfied Christianity that the film purports to critique. Audience members get to walk away proud of themselves that they shed a few tears for this disgusting whale, while gaining no new insight into what it’s actually like to be that whale. That’s not empathy. That’s pity, buried under a thick, smothering layer of contempt.

A Man Called Otto

Where to watch: Available to rent for $5.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Dramedy

Run time: 2h 6m

Director: Marc Forster

Cast: Tom Hanks, Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller

Tom Hanks plays against type in this comedy-drama adaptation of Fredrik Backman’s 2012 Swedish novel A Man Called Ove as a grumpy, lonely widower who — against his own antisocial nature — inadvertently sparks a friendship with his new next-door neighbor and their child. Fair warning: This comedy features plenty of gags about suicide attempts.

Unwelcome

Where to watch: Available to rent for $6.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Folk horror

Run time: 1h 44m

Director: Jon Wright

Cast: Hannah John-Kamen, Douglas Booth, Colm Meaney

A home invasion movie inspired by Grimm fairy tales, Unwelcome follows a married couple that moves from London to rural Ireland, only to be terrorized by murderous redcaps — goblins of British folklore.