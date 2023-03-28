 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

D&D Direct lays out Dungeons & Dragons’ big plans for 2023

Expect news about D&D Beyond, Honor Among Thieves and new books coming later in 2023

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Dungeons & Dragons and its publisher, Wizards of the Coast, will stage a 30-minute preview of some things the granddaddy of tabletop RPGs has cooking for the coming year. A D&D Direct, as it has come to be called, airs Tuesday, March 28 at 9 a.m. PDT/noon EDT and may be watched live on either Twitch or YouTube.

Fans may also follow the stream on D&D Beyond’s Twitch and YouTube channels. D&D Beyond is the official digital toolset for modern D&D.

Tuesday’s D&D Direct will likely share news about the tabletop game; new stuff coming soon through both D&D Beyond and the books Wizards will publish later this year; and One D&D, the next iteration of the game, due to publish in 2024. It should also mention Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the feature film adaptation hitting the big screen on March 31.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves features an ensemble cast headlined by Chris Pine, Daisy Head, Hugh Grant, Sophia Lillis, and Michelle Rodriguez. Earlier this month, Wizards of the Coasts published not only the official art for each of their characters, but also the official stat blocks and attributes for the adventuring party, for those who want to role-play the new heroes before they hit the silver screen, or model a new character after one.

Next Up In Tabletop Games

Loading comments...

The Latest

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order guide

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

The best Nintendo Switch accessories

By Cameron Faulkner and Jeff Ramos
/ new

Everything new shown in Tuesday’s Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Yes, weapons will break in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Elemental trailer reveals a full-blown Pixar rom-com

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED console coming in April

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon