Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3’s first episode is arriving later than fans expected

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3’s first episode is missing in action. Fans expected the subtitled version of the premiere to arrive on Crunchyroll sometime on Friday morning, shortly after the episode aired in Japan, but as of 3 p.m. ET, it’s nowhere to be found. Rumors emerging from Attack on Titan Twitter fan accounts suggest the subtitled version of the episode is “currently being worked on,” but gave no time frame for when it might be released beyond “soon.” Crunchyroll could not provide clarity on the release when contacted by Polygon.

Some fans have gotten particularly desperate to jump into the anime’s latest (and technically penultimate) episode, and are turning to a version with subtitles done by Google Translate. Of course, Google Translate isn’t likely to have as solid a grasp on the intent of the series or the dialogue involved as the official version.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 will be the end of the series, but it’s being released in a very specific and strange way. Rather than rolling out a full schedule of standard-length episodes — like every previous season of the series — MAPPA, the studio that took over for Wit for Final Season, has chosen to release Part 3 in two separate halves, each of which will consist of just one hourlong episode. While fans expected the special to air on Crunchyroll shortly after the Japanese premiere, as the service was the streaming home of Part 1 and Part 2, the company has yet to publicly announce the acquisition of Part 3. Friday’s premiere time was simply a guess made by dedicated fans.

Polygon has reached out to Crunchyroll for comment, and we’ll update this post as more information about the episode’s release becomes available.