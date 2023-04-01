 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Goat Simulator 3 and Catan are swapping their signature livestock

The sheep got your goat (and vice versa) for April Fool’s Day

By Maddy Myers
/ new
A black goat and white sheep sit with their backs to the camera in the middle of a road in Goat Simulator 3, watching a car explode in the middle distance Image: Coffee Stain North/Coffee Stain Publishing

Goat Simulator 3 and its predecessors embody the spirit of chaotic fun, since you play as a goat whose goofball shenanigans tend to result in mass destruction and general havoc on the game’s urban island. All of that is a far cry from the regimented, competitive environment of Catan, the decades-old tabletop game that’s also available in numerous online formats. The presence of livestock — goats and sheep, respectively — unites these two very different games, and to celebrate April Fool’s Day, the goat and sheep are switching places.

How, exactly, is that going to work? In Catan, the swap will be immediately visible for online players. The game’s sheep cards will be replaced with the visage of the goat from Goat Simulator, who’s named Pilgor. According to a press release about the crossover, “Catan players on Board Game Arena and Catan Console Edition will be able to see Pilgor in her interim position as Catan’s new goat for a limited time only until 23:59 (GMT) [or 7:59 ET] April 1st.”

Pilgor, the tongue-waggling goat from Goat Simulator, adorns the sheep card in Catan on April 1, 2023 Image: CATAN Studio

If you prefer the board game version of Catan, you still have a chance to get in on this prank. US residents can enter the Catan studio’s sweepstakes here to potentially win Pilgor-themed resource cards for use in their home games. There are 30 packs of Pilgor cards available to win; fans can enter the sweepstakes until April 7.

Meanwhile, Goat Simulator 3 will be rebranding itself as Sheep Simulator 3, and Catan’s lost ewe will do her best to live up to Pilgor’s reputation. She’s previously been pretty mild-mannered, accepting her fate no matter who trades her and for what, but that all ends now.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Catan’s sheep to San Angora,” said Santiago Ferrero, Creative Director at Coffee Stain North, in the press release about the event. “Sheep are basically fluffier goats at the end of the day, so we know she’ll fit right in. The island could also use a break from the troublesome Pilgor, who we’ve managed to offload for a while to Catan to fill in as their resource goat. Since she’s technically 32 in goat years, it’s high time she tried her hooves at a proper job!”

Next Up In Tabletop Games

Loading comments...

The Latest

Here’s where you can watch WrestleMania 39

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour schedule for April 2023

By Julia Lee
/ new

The D&D movie’s smallest cameo raises a big question

By Susana Polo
/ new

The Power really reminds us how much society sucks for women

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Avatar: The Way of Water, Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2, Tetris, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend

By Pete Volk and Toussaint Egan
/ new

Where to buy Legend of Zelda amiibo in time for Tears of the Kingdom

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon