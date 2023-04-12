 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Max replaces HBO Max on May 23, and here’s what you need to know

The new streaming service will consolidate HBO Max and Discovery Plus

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A stock image of the Max logo
Max will consolidate all programming currently available on HBO Max and Discovery Plus
Image: Max / Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. just announced that it will be consolidating its HBO Max and Discovery Plus streaming services into a single channel dubbed simply Max. The new service combines all existing programming currently available on HBO Max and Discovery Plus, including The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, Deadliest Catch, and Succession.

Max will also be the home of new programming like Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, and A Knight of Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight in addition to in-development projects based on The Big Bang Theory, Harry Potter, and The Conjuring properties.

Discovery Plus and its programming will continue to be available as a lower-priced, standalone service. However, if you currently subscribe to HBO Max, here’s what you need to know.

  • Max launches in the United States on May 23, and it’ll launch in Latin America later this year. Select countries in Europe and Asia will get Max in 2024.
  • Existing HBO Max subscribers will have access to Max at the same price as their HBO Max subscription and can visit help.hbomax.com/introducingMax to find out more.
  • HBO Max subscribers will still have access to their current plan features for a minimum of six months following the launch.
  • The HBO Max app will automatically update, or subscribers will be prompted to download the new Max app starting on May 23.
  • Existing profiles, settings, watch history, “Continue Watching,” and “My List” items will also migrate to Max.
  • Max will be available on all the same devices as HBO Max.

Max streaming tiers and info

  • Max Ad-Lite | $9.99/month or $99.99/year

2 concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, no offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality

  • Max Ad Free | $15.99/month or $149.99/year

2 concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, 30 offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality

  • Max Ultimate Ad Free | $19.99/month or $199.99/year

4 concurrent streams, up to 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads, Dolby Atmos sound quality

The current features offered by the HBO Max ad-free annual plan are comparable to the Max Ultimate plan, but that plan costs roughly $50 less; you’re just restricted to 30 offline downloads. If you’re looking to lock in a lower rate for your annual plan while keeping the same streaming quality, you might want to think about subscribing to an HBO Max annual plan now.

Loading comments...

The Latest

HBO’s The Sympathizer brings infinite Robert Downeys Jr. to the Vietnam War

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Minecraft’s ‘suspicious stew’ flavor is coming to a potato chip near you

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Here’s where you can pre-order Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

How to play the Kory Drums in Genshin Impact

By Johnny Yu
/ new

How to unlock the Amrita Pool in Genshin Impact

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Disneyland’s Splash Mountain is also closing, with a final date in May

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon