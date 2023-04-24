Steam’s Puzzle Fest discounts brainy games like Dorfromantik and Baba is You

The Steam Puzzle Fest sale is now live, offering deals on a variety of fun titles to pique your curiosity and engage your grey matter through Monday, May 1, at 1:00 p.m. EDT / 10:00 a.m. PDT. The sale offers an eclectic mix of titles, from classic point-and-click adventures like Machinarium and Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut, to chill platformers like Braid and city builders like Dorfromantik.
There are plenty of genre-bending (and mind-bending) puzzle titles worth exploring as well, like Baba is You and Exapunks. There are over a thousand titles you can explore during this sale, including some free demos, but we’ve hand-picked a few that we think are worth making a part of your permanent puzzle collection
Point-and-click adventure games
Machinarium
- $4
- $7
- 43% off
Kathy Rain Director’s Cut
- $6
- $15
- 61% off
Myst: Masterpiece Edition - $2.39 (normally $5.99)
Platformers
Inside
- $2
- $20
- 91% off
Braid
- $3
- $5
- 41% off
Gunpoint
- $2
- $10
- 81% off
Portal - $0.99 (normally $9.99)
Portal 2 - $0.99 (normally $9.99)
Unwind your mind
Monument Valley: Panoramic Collection
- $6
- $8
- 26% off
Assemble with Care
- $4
- $8
- 51% off
Dorfromantik
- $10
- $14
- 31% off
Tetris Effect: Connected
- $20
- $40
- 51% off
Unconventional puzzle games
Exapunks
- $10
- $20
- 51% off
Baba is You
- $10
- $15
- 31% off
The Witness
- $8
- $40
- 81% off
Word Games
Letters
- $9
- $15
- 41% off
Epistory: Typing Chronicles - $4.49 (normally $17.99)
Editor’s Hell - $8.99 (normally $9.99)
