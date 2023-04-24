Steam’s Puzzle Fest discounts brainy games like Dorfromantik and Baba is You

The Steam Puzzle Fest sale is now live, offering deals on a variety of fun titles to pique your curiosity and engage your grey matter through Monday, May 1, at 1:00 p.m. EDT / 10:00 a.m. PDT. The sale offers an eclectic mix of titles, from classic point-and-click adventures like Machinarium and Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut, to chill platformers like Braid and city builders like Dorfromantik.

There are plenty of genre-bending (and mind-bending) puzzle titles worth exploring as well, like Baba is You and Exapunks. There are over a thousand titles you can explore during this sale, including some free demos, but we’ve hand-picked a few that we think are worth making a part of your permanent puzzle collection

Point-and-click adventure games

Myst: Masterpiece Edition - $2.39 (normally $5.99)

Platformers

Portal - $0.99 (normally $9.99)

Portal 2 - $0.99 (normally $9.99)

Unwind your mind

Unconventional puzzle games

Word Games

Epistory: Typing Chronicles - $4.49 (normally $17.99)

Editor’s Hell - $8.99 (normally $9.99)