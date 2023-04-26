Star Trek: Resurgence launches in May

There was a time when you couldn’t turn around without tripping over a game set in the Star Trek universe, but those games slowly fell out of style in the wake of the Enterprise TV series. Games like Star Trek: Timelines and Star Trek Online have been filling that void somewhat, but Star Trek: Resurgence aims to provide a more substantial, narrative-driven entry than what’s offered by current Trek titles. Resurgence releases on May 23 for PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X.

Star Trek: Resurgence is being developed by Dramatic Labs, a studio formed by several Telltale Games veterans, and it clearly draws from their experience crafting dramatic stories shaped by player choice. Resurgence takes place after Star Trek: The Next Generation, but additional details regarding the story have been sparse.

We do know that the story follows two characters stationed on the U.S.S. Resolute. First Officer Jara Rydek and Engineer Carter Diaz provide contrasting viewpoints of life on board a Starfleet vessel.

While Resurgence is sure to feature its fair share of phasers and photon torpedoes, it appears to be revisiting a grand tradition of narrative-driven adventure games set in the Star Trek franchise. Past Star Trek games like Judgment Rites, Hidden Evil, and Star Trek: The Next Generation – A Final Unity did a great job of capturing the essence of Star Trek without needing to lean on non-stop action to keep players invested.

Given the variety of takes we’ve seen with new Star Trek media in recent years, I’m excited to see where Dramatic Labs takes the franchise when Star Trek: Resurgence launches next month.