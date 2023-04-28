 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Scream VI, Peter Pan and Wendy, Netflix’s AKA, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend

The latest Ghostface installment is finally available to stream at home

By Pete Volk and Toussaint Egan
Ghostface, the knife-wielding signature killer from the Scream series, rears up silhouetted against the light of a movie projector in Scream VI. Photo: Philippe Bossé/Paramount Pictures

This week’s slate of new movies to watch at home is jam-packed with brand-new straight-to-streaming releases and critically acclaimed movies making their home watching debuts.

Leading the way is Scream VI, the latest entry in the meta slasher franchise, which sees Ghostface take his talents to New York City. That movie debuts on Paramount Plus, joining the rest of the franchise on that platform.

Also of note: David Lowery’s straight-to-Disney Plus Peter Pan and Wendy. Lowery previously directed the 2016 adaptation of Pete’s Dragon, as well as The Green Knight.

There’s also the David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream making its debut on HBO Max, the highly-acclaimed drama Return to Seoul at a reduced rental price, and Netflix’s French action thriller AKA.

Let’s get into it.

New on Netflix

AKA

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Alban Lenoir as Adam Franco, wearing a bullet-proof vest and a rifle hanging from his belt while holding a pistol in AKA. Photo: Nicolas Auproux/Netflix

Genre: Action thriller
Run time: 2h 2m
Director: Morgan S. Dalibert
Cast: Alban Lenoir, Éric Cantona, Thibault de Montalembert

Alban Lenoir (Lost Bullet) and director Morgan S. Dalibert (who was the cinematographer on that project) join forces once again following the runaway success of 2020’s Lost Bullet and its 2022 sequel for yet another hard and fast action thriller. AKA centers on an elite special ops agent who goes undercover to take down a crime syndicate. When the agent is assigned to act as a bodyguard for the syndicate leader’s young son, his bond with the child will force him to make hard decisions in his mission to exact justice while safeguarding the boy’s future.

New on Disney Plus

Peter Pan and Wendy

Where to watch: Available to stream on Disney Plus

A flying ship with sails hovers over the water and approaches a cliffside, where a figure sits on a horse in Peter Pan and Wendy. Image: Disney

Genre: Fantasy adventure
Run time: 1h 46m
Director: David Lowery
Cast: Alexander Molony, Ever Gabo Anderson, Jude Law

David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon, The Green Knight) returns to the world of Disney remakes with this live-action adaptation of Peter Pan. Jude Law stars as Captain Hook, and Wendy’s got a sword this time.

New on Hulu

Clock

Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu

A close-up shot of a woman (Dianna Agron) in a hospital gown lying down on a table as a nurse examines between her legs in Clock. Image: Hulu

Genre: Sci-fi horror
Run time: 1h 31m
Director: Alexis Jacknow
Cast: Dianna Agron, Jay Ali, Saul Rubinek

Feeling pressured by her friends, family, and society at large into having children, Ella (Dianna Agron) agrees to take part in an experimental clinical trial in an effort to kickstart her seemingly broken “biological clock.” The trial, however, results in several disturbing side-effects that push Ella to the limits of her sanity.

New on HBO Max

Moonage Daydream

Where to watch: Available to stream on HBO Max

A young David Bowie’s face appears through swirling splashes of purple and orange in Moonage Daydream Image: Neon

Genre: Documentary
Run time: 2h 20m
Director: Brett Morgen
Cast: David Bowie

Brett Morgen’s critically acclaimed documentary about David Bowie is the first movie authorized by the late legendary artist’s estate, and edits together clips from Bowie’s life and career. It premiered at Cannes in 2022 and was a fixture on the awards circuit in the documentary category.

New on Paramount Plus

Scream VI

Where to watch: Available to stream on Paramount Plus

A person wearing a Ghostface mask stands on a crowded New York City subway car in a still from Scream VI. Image: Paramount Pictures

Genre: Slasher horror
Run time: 2h 2m
Director: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett
Cast: Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown

Good news — with Scream VI now on Paramount Plus, you can now watch every Scream movie at home. So that’s your weekend plans booked.

This latest installment brings Ghostface to New York City, in the second entry from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not).

New on Peacock

Champions

Where to watch: Available to stream on Peacock

Woody Harrelson stands in front of his team in Champions on a basketball court. Photo: Shauna Townley/Focus Features

Genre: Sports comedy
Run time: 2h 4m
Director: Bobby Farrelly
Cast: Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson, Ernie Hudson

Bobby Farrelly, better known as one half of the Farrelly brothers (Dumb and Dumber, There’s Something About Mary) makes his solo directing debut in this remake of a Spanish movie from 2018. Champions follows Woody Harrelson’s character, Marcus Marakovich, a hotheaded minor league basketball coach who gets arrested and ends up coaching a team of players with intellectual disabilities as a part of his community service.

New on Shudder

From Black

Where to watch: Available to stream on Shudder

Anna Camp stares out of a window in From Black. Image: Shudder

Genre: Horror
Run time: 1h 50m
Director: Thomas Marchese
Cast: Anna Camp, Jennifer Lafleur, John Ales

Five years after the disappearance of her son, a recovering addict meets a man who offers a potential way to reunite with her lost child, involving what looks like (from the trailer) some sort of demonic ritual.

New on VOD

Beautiful Beings

Where to watch: Available to rent for $4.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

A group of young Nordic boys lean against a graffiti’d wall in Beautiful Beings. Image: Altered Innocence

Genre: Coming-of-age drama
Run time: 2h 3m
Director: Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson
Cast: Birgir Dagur Bjarkason, Áskell Einar Pálmason, Viktor Benóný Benediktsson

Four teenagers living in a tough area of Reykjavik look to break free of the violent situation around them in this coming-of-age drama from Iceland. The leader of the group, raised by a clairvoyant mother, starts to have visions of what the future holds.

Return to Seoul

Where to watch: Available to rent for $4.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Jin-Min Park as Freddie, wearing dark red lipstick in a black leather coat standing in the middle of a Korean city street at night in Return to Seoul. Image: Aurora Films/Sony Pictures Classics

Genre: Drama
Run time: 1h 59m
Director: Davy Chou
Cast: Ji-Min Park, Oh Kwang-rok, Guka Han

Freddie (Ji-Min Park), an impulsive 25-year-old adoptee, travels to South Korea — the place where she was born before being adopted and raised in France — with a group of her friends. Embarking on an impromptu trip of self discovery, she finds herself straddling the line between the familiar and foreign, the true and the false, in a search to understand what she meant to the mother who gave birth to her and why she was put up for adoption.

