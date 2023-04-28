Scream VI, Peter Pan and Wendy, Netflix’s AKA, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend

This week’s slate of new movies to watch at home is jam-packed with brand-new straight-to-streaming releases and critically acclaimed movies making their home watching debuts.

Leading the way is Scream VI, the latest entry in the meta slasher franchise, which sees Ghostface take his talents to New York City. That movie debuts on Paramount Plus, joining the rest of the franchise on that platform.

Also of note: David Lowery’s straight-to-Disney Plus Peter Pan and Wendy. Lowery previously directed the 2016 adaptation of Pete’s Dragon, as well as The Green Knight.

There’s also the David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream making its debut on HBO Max, the highly-acclaimed drama Return to Seoul at a reduced rental price, and Netflix’s French action thriller AKA.

Let’s get into it.

New on Netflix

AKA

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Genre: Action thriller

Run time: 2h 2m

Director: Morgan S. Dalibert

Cast: Alban Lenoir, Éric Cantona, Thibault de Montalembert

Alban Lenoir (Lost Bullet) and director Morgan S. Dalibert (who was the cinematographer on that project) join forces once again following the runaway success of 2020’s Lost Bullet and its 2022 sequel for yet another hard and fast action thriller. AKA centers on an elite special ops agent who goes undercover to take down a crime syndicate. When the agent is assigned to act as a bodyguard for the syndicate leader’s young son, his bond with the child will force him to make hard decisions in his mission to exact justice while safeguarding the boy’s future.

New on Disney Plus

Peter Pan and Wendy

Where to watch: Available to stream on Disney Plus

Genre: Fantasy adventure

Run time: 1h 46m

Director: David Lowery

Cast: Alexander Molony, Ever Gabo Anderson, Jude Law

David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon, The Green Knight) returns to the world of Disney remakes with this live-action adaptation of Peter Pan. Jude Law stars as Captain Hook, and Wendy’s got a sword this time.

New on Hulu

Clock

Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu

Genre: Sci-fi horror

Run time: 1h 31m

Director: Alexis Jacknow

Cast: Dianna Agron, Jay Ali, Saul Rubinek

Feeling pressured by her friends, family, and society at large into having children, Ella (Dianna Agron) agrees to take part in an experimental clinical trial in an effort to kickstart her seemingly broken “biological clock.” The trial, however, results in several disturbing side-effects that push Ella to the limits of her sanity.

New on HBO Max

Moonage Daydream

Where to watch: Available to stream on HBO Max

Genre: Documentary

Run time: 2h 20m

Director: Brett Morgen

Cast: David Bowie

Brett Morgen’s critically acclaimed documentary about David Bowie is the first movie authorized by the late legendary artist’s estate, and edits together clips from Bowie’s life and career. It premiered at Cannes in 2022 and was a fixture on the awards circuit in the documentary category.

New on Paramount Plus

Scream VI

Where to watch: Available to stream on Paramount Plus

Genre: Slasher horror

Run time: 2h 2m

Director: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

Cast: Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown

Good news — with Scream VI now on Paramount Plus, you can now watch every Scream movie at home. So that’s your weekend plans booked.

This latest installment brings Ghostface to New York City, in the second entry from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not).

New on Peacock

Champions

Where to watch: Available to stream on Peacock

Genre: Sports comedy

Run time: 2h 4m

Director: Bobby Farrelly

Cast: Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson, Ernie Hudson

Bobby Farrelly, better known as one half of the Farrelly brothers (Dumb and Dumber, There’s Something About Mary) makes his solo directing debut in this remake of a Spanish movie from 2018. Champions follows Woody Harrelson’s character, Marcus Marakovich, a hotheaded minor league basketball coach who gets arrested and ends up coaching a team of players with intellectual disabilities as a part of his community service.

New on Shudder

From Black

Where to watch: Available to stream on Shudder

Genre: Horror

Run time: 1h 50m

Director: Thomas Marchese

Cast: Anna Camp, Jennifer Lafleur, John Ales

Five years after the disappearance of her son, a recovering addict meets a man who offers a potential way to reunite with her lost child, involving what looks like (from the trailer) some sort of demonic ritual.

New on VOD

Beautiful Beings

Where to watch: Available to rent for $4.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Coming-of-age drama

Run time: 2h 3m

Director: Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson

Cast: Birgir Dagur Bjarkason, Áskell Einar Pálmason, Viktor Benóný Benediktsson

Four teenagers living in a tough area of Reykjavik look to break free of the violent situation around them in this coming-of-age drama from Iceland. The leader of the group, raised by a clairvoyant mother, starts to have visions of what the future holds.

Return to Seoul

Where to watch: Available to rent for $4.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Drama

Run time: 1h 59m

Director: Davy Chou

Cast: Ji-Min Park, Oh Kwang-rok, Guka Han

Freddie (Ji-Min Park), an impulsive 25-year-old adoptee, travels to South Korea — the place where she was born before being adopted and raised in France — with a group of her friends. Embarking on an impromptu trip of self discovery, she finds herself straddling the line between the familiar and foreign, the true and the false, in a search to understand what she meant to the mother who gave birth to her and why she was put up for adoption.