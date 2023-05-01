Every movie and show coming to Netflix in May

Even with Netflix’s recommendation algorithm serving you new movies, new TV shows, and original programming tailored to your viewing habits, the streaming service’s firehose of content makes what’s coming and going difficult to parse.

This month, we get a handful of spinoffs form existing Netflix properties: Queen Charlotte, the Bridgerton prequel; XO, Kitty, the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before spinoff series; and Jewish Matchmaking, a reality show from the people behind Indian Matchmaking. There are also a plethora of animated movies and shows from the back catalogue, like Chicken Run, Boss Baby, Justice League Unlimited, and Ugly Dolls, as well as the Austin Powers and the Netflix original Jennifer Lopez movie The Mother.

Available in May

Siren: Survive the Island (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: 24 female police officers, firefighters, bodyguards, soldiers, athletes and stuntwomen team up by profession to compete for survival on a remote island.

Available May 1

Above Suspicion

Airport

Airport ‘77

Airport 1975

American Gangster

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Black Hawk Down

The Cable Guy

Captain Phillips

Chicken Run

Cliffhanger

Conan the Barbarian

The Croods

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dawn of the Dead

Flight

For Colored Girls

Girl, Interrupted

The Glass Castle

Home Again

Hop

Igor

Kindergarten Cop

Last Action Hero

Legends of the Fall

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Léon: The Professional

Marshall

Paranormal Activity

Peter Pan (2003)

Pitch Perfect

Rainbow High: Season 3

Rugrats: Seasons 1-2

The Smurfs: Season 1

Starship Troopers

Steel Magnolias

The Tale of Despereaux

This Is the End

Traffic

Vampires

The Wedding Date

The Young Victoria

Available May 2

Love Village (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Singles 35 and over of various backgrounds relocate to a house in the countryside for another chance at love. Will they find “the one” — or leave alone?

The Tailor (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A famous tailor begins to sew a wedding dress for his best friend’s fiancée – but all three have dark secrets that will soon upend their lives.

Available May 3

Jewish Matchmaking (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A new series from the producers of Indian Matchmaking, Jewish Matchmaking features singles in the US and Israel as they turn their dating life over to top Jewish matchmaker, Aleeza Ben Shalom. Will using the traditional practice of shidduch dating help them find their soulmate in today’s world?

Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A new season brings more tricky Technicals, spectacular Showstoppers and amazingly talented kids to the big white tent. On your marks, get set... bake!

Available May 4

Arctic Dogs

Larva Family (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: The Larva family is growing! When Red and Yellow welcome a baby caterpillar into their lives, they get a crash course in parenting and all things putrid.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix Series)

Young Queen Charlotte’s marriage to King George of England sparks an epic love story and transforms high society in this “Bridgerton” universe prequel.

Sanctuary (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A tough, desperate kid becomes a sumo wrestler, captivating fans with his cocky attitude — and upsetting an industry steeped in tradition.

Available May 6

A Man Called Otto

Available May 8

Justice League: Seasons 1-2

Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2

Spirit Rangers: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Eddy, Summer and Kodi are back in action at Xus National Park, learning about nature on exciting adventures with new visitors — and old friends, too!

Available May 9

Documentary Now!: Season 4

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Emmy and Peabody Award winning comedian Hannah Gadsby is back for their third Netflix comedy special, Something Special, and it’s a feel good show. Seriously. In this smart and dare we say...feel good set, the comedian talks about a wedding (theirs!), more than one traumatic encounter with a bunny and much more. Filmed at the Sydney Opera House, Something Special premieres globally on Netflix on May 9.

Available May 10

Dance Brothers (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Two brothers trying to make it as dancers open their own club, but their artistic drive soon clashes with the business, threatening their relationship.

Missing: Dead or Alive? (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Follow officers from a South Carolina sheriff’s department as they urgently search for individuals who’ve disappeared under troubling circumstances.

Queen Cleopatra (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: From Executive Producer Jada Pinkett Smith comes a documentary series exploring the lives of prominent and iconic African Queens. This season will feature Queen Cleopatra, the world’s most famous, powerful, and misunderstood woman — a daring queen whose beauty and romances came to overshadow her real asset: her intellect. Cleopatra’s heritage has been the subject of much academic debate, which has often been ignored by Hollywood. Now our series re-assesses this fascinating part of her story.

Available May 11

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: In the wake of her prom scandal, Princess Margrethe longs for normalcy as she struggles to maintain her perfect facade while dealing with family drama.

St. Vincent

Ultraman: Season 3 (Netflix Anime)

From Netflix: As public sentiment turns against Ultraman, Shinjiro learns that his inherited powers may come with a heavy price, in this exciting series conclusion.

Available May 12

Black Knight (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In a dystopian 2071 devastated by air pollution, the survival of humanity depends on the Black Knights — and they’re far from your average deliverymen.

Call Me Kate

The Mother (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.

Mulligan (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In this satirical comedy, when most of Earth is destroyed by aliens, can a few survivors rebuild what’s left of America and form a more perfect union?

Queer Eye: Season 7 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Join the party with the Fab Five in the city of New Orleans for a new season of inspirational heroes — and beautiful before-and-afters.

Available May 13

UglyDolls

Available May 16

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: From the heights of her modeling fame to her tragic death, this documentary reveals Anna Nicole Smith through the eyes of the people closest to her.

Available May 17

Faithfully Yours (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Using each other as alibis, two friends sneak off to indulge in secret affairs — but their elaborate web of lies unravels when one of them goes missing.

Fanfic (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Two high school students form an intense connection as they navigate the challenges of discovering and expressing their truest selves.

La Reina del Sur: Season 3

McGREGOR FOREVER (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Conor McGregor embarks on the most important year of his career, fighting three times and trying to climb back to the top of the UFC ladder. This series will be an all-access look at this polarizing superstar, along with the deeper history of what brought him to this point.

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A fresh batch of aspiring artists competes for a 100,000 euro prize and the claim to French rap fame in this competition judged by Niska, Shay and SCH.

Working: What We Do All Day (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: What brings you joy in work? What gives you purpose? What makes a good job…good? These are the questions at the center of WORKING: WHAT WE DO ALL DAY, a compelling documentary series that explores the ways in which we find meaning in our work and how our experiences and struggles connect us on a human level. Narrated by President Barack Obama, who makes appearances alongside everyday people in their homes and places of work, the series follows individuals at all levels of the workforce — from service jobs all the way up to the C-suite — across the industries of home care, tech, and hospitality. As a college student, Obama was inspired by Studs Terkel’s 1974 book Working, which revolutionized the conversation around work by asking ordinary people what they did all day. The series brings this idea into the modern world by offering intimate, behind-the-scenes portraits of people’s lives and giving viewers a new understanding of and appreciation for the jobs they do each day. Executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama and directed by Caroline Suh, WORKING: WHAT WE DO ALL DAY is a Higher Ground and Concordia Studio Production.

Available May 18

Kitti Katz (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Three teenage girls transform into fierce feline superheroes to save the world from an evil Egyptian goddess — and still have time for soccer practice.

XO, Kitty (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A new love story unfolds when teen matchmaker Kitty reunites with her long-distance boyfriend at the same Seoul high school attended by her late mother.

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: With Earth colonized by a superior alien civilization, Akira’s only chance at a better future is to enlist as an expendable Yakitori foot soldier.

Available May 19

Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Gallic heroes and forever friends Asterix and Obelix journey to China to help Princess Sa See save the Empress and her land from a nefarious prince.

Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: When two prized jackfruits disappear from a politician’s garden, a spirited cop’s investigation takes an unexpected turn as she digs for the truth.

Muted (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Sergio hasn’t spoken since he murdered his parents six years ago. Now, a psychiatrist aims to uncover what happened through a twisted investigation.

Selling Sunset: Season 6 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: The stakes and stilettos are as high as they’ve ever been at the brokerage, as longtime agents make big changes and two new team members bring the heat.

Young, Famous & African: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: The celebrity crew is back — and their claws are out. Join the stars as they return to Johannesburg for another season of fun, fights and drama.

Available May 22

The Batman: Seasons 1-5

The Boss Baby

The Creature Cases: Chapter 3 (Netflix Family)

Sam and Kit are back to collect the clues and solve more animal mysteries from around the world with new cases, new rides and new creature pals!

Available May 23

All American: Season 5

MerPeople (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: MerPeople dives into the fascinating world of underwater performers who have turned their love for the mystical sea creatures into real-world careers. From putting on dazzling small-town shows in Florida to the crowning of the King and Queen of the Seas in the Bahamas, this series will take you on a journey of passion and perseverance. Get ready to set sail on an unforgettable voyage and immerse yourself in a world where fantasy becomes reality.

Victim/Suspect (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: When a journalist digs into a case of a woman charged with falsely reporting a rape, a pattern emerges: authorities turning the tables on victims.

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Legendary comedian, actress and producer Wanda Sykes returns for her second hour-long Netflix comedy special. From the challenges of raising Gen Z teens to the dilemmas of being a liberal in a hyper charged political climate, Sykes, renowned for her social commentary, delivers her insightful and ferocious wit and candor audiences have come to know and love.

Available May 24

Hard Feelings (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Two best friends try to make it through high school while dealing with embarrassing new urges — and their very inconvenient feelings for each other.

Mother’s Day (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: When the son she’s never known gets kidnapped, former special agent Nina dusts off her deadly skills to bring him home — no matter who gets in her way.

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 (Netflix Series) (new episodes)

From Netflix: A fresh batch of aspiring artists competes for a 100,000 euro prize and the claim to French rap fame in this competition judged by Niska, Shay and SCH.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Tie the knot or call it quits? Five long-term couples are put under pressure to get married or move on in this queer-centric spin-off of “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.”

Available May 25

FUBAR (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: When a father and daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor.

Available May 26

Barbecue Showdown: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: New host Michelle Buteau (“The Circle”) joins the judges for a fresh round of heated competition between eight of the best barbecuers in the country.

Blood & Gold (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: At the bitter end of WWII, a German deserter and a young woman are drawn into bloody battle with a group of Nazis hunting for hidden gold.

Dirty Grandpa

Tin & Tina (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: After a traumatic miscarriage, a young couple adopts two peculiar twins from a convent whose obsession with religion soon disturbs the family.

Turn of the Tide (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: When a boat loaded with cocaine sinks off the Azores, Eduardo sees a risky but exciting opportunity to make money and fulfill impossible dreams.

Available May 30

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3 (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: The critically acclaimed and hilariously absurdist comedy series, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson returns for a third season. Creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life’s most bizarre and mundane situations.

Available May 31

Heartland Season 15

Mixed by Erry (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Smuggling self-made mixtapes in 1980s Naples, an aspiring DJ and his two brothers become surprisingly powerful record producers wanted by the law.