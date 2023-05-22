The coolest hardware and accessories on sale during Amazon’s gaming week

Amazon’s Gaming Week has arrived and brought some excellent deals on gaming hardware and accessories. Whether you’re in the market for a new gaming headset or keyboard, or just need some extra storage for your Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck, there’s something worth checking out during this event that runs through May 28.

We’ve collected some standout deals on some of our favorite gaming gear below, but you can also head over to Amazon’s landing page to see the full array of goods being offered during this sale.

Gaming mice

There are certainly more powerful gaming mice on sale, like the Logitech G Pro X Superlight, and Razer Viper 8K, but considering that the Razer Deathadder V2 X is matching its lowest price ever, we’d recommend giving it a look.

The DeathAdder V2 X brings an excellent collection of features to the table for just $39.99 (normally $59.99). The V2 X has seven programmable inputs, and a 14K DPI optical sensor. The V2 X can connect to a variety of devices using either its 2.4 Ghz dongle, or Bluetooth connectivity, and can be powered by a single AA or AAA battery depending on your weight preferences.

The pastel-tinted Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless mouse is also matching its lowest price yet. Normally $49.99, Amazon has discounted the G305 to just $39.99, but if you’re tempted by the all-white model, you can save an additional $5.

The G305 is an uncomplicated peripheral with solid performance, featuring a total of six programmable inputs, and a 12K DPI optical sensor. The G305 is powered by a single AA battery that can keep it running for up to 250 hours, and while it's capable of connecting to a variety of devices using its 2.4 Ghz wireless dongle, it lacks Bluetooth connectivity.

Microphones

For all the aspiring streamers and content creators out there, Amazon has discounted a pair of excellent microphones worth checking out. The RGB-enabled HyperX Quadcast S is on sale for $129.99 (normally $159.99), while the Blue Yeti Premium can be found for $84.99 (normally $129.99). While both mics have drastically different aesthetics, they’re both excellent condenser mics that are equipped with adjustable pickup patterns, and share similar mounting options for boom arms.

Headsets and earbuds

The HyperX Cloud II Wireless has remained a reliable and inexpensive headset option for years despite the introduction of more feature-heavy models like the Steelseries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, and Turtle Beach Stealth Pro. While the Cloud II Wireless is almost always on sale for around $119.99, its collection of features are difficult to beat at this price.

The Cloud II Wireless combines a comfortable and sturdy build with 7.1 spatial audio support, a detachable boom mic, and can last for up to 30 hours on a single charge. Its included 2.4 Ghz wireless dongle is compatible with PCs and PlayStation consoles, but can also be used with the Nintendo Switch while docked. Unless you need a headset explicitly for gaming on Xbox, the Cloud II Wireless is an excellent all-weather option.

If you’re looking for a headset that shares similar features at a similar price point, and you aren’t afraid to make a statement, the Logitech G435 Lightspeed headset is also available for $29.99 (normally $79.99). The overall build of the G435 is more plastic-y than the Cloud II Wireless, and lacks a boom mic, but is still compatible with all the same platforms and is available in some stunning pastel colors too.

While gaming headsets get all the attention, if you wear glasses, you might be better off with a solid pair of earbuds instead. Normally the Logitech G Fits Earbuds are $229.99 at Amazon, but you can currently take a pair home for $159.99, their lowest price yet. The G Fits earbuds mold their shape to specifically fit your ears using a built-in LED, giving them a secure fit, and offering a level of comfort you won’t find elsewhere. The G Fit’s Bluetooth connectivity allows it to work with PC, Mac, PlayStation consoles, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

Gaming keyboards

While plenty of gaming keyboards are on sale right now, like the Razer Huntsman V2, and HyperX Alloy Origins 65, if we had to pick one, we’d point you toward the Corsair K70 RGB TKL. Usually $159.99, you can pick one up at Amazon for just $119.99. The K70 is equipped with per-key RGB lighting, dedicated media controls, and PBT keycaps. Perhaps its coolest features though, are its 8K Hz polling rate, and Corsair OPX optical switches which offer unparalleled levels of responsiveness and performance.

Storage

The excellent Samsung 990 Pro is often our first recommendation for anyone looking for the best SSD for their PlayStation 5. Normally available for $239.99, the 2TB configuration of the speedy M.2 SSD is currently available at Amazon for $169.99, its lowest price yet.

Before you start deleting games from your Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck, you might want to check out this deal on the Amazon Basics MicroSD Card. Normally the 1TB version will run you around $137, but you can currently pick one up for $85. There are better performing MicroSD cards out there, but you’ll have a tough time finding one that matches the Amazon Basics model for storage per dollar spent.