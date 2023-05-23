Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Adam Wingard’s movie follow-up to 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, will hit theaters in March 2024. You won’t have to wait nearly as long for the next installment in the so-called “Monsterverse,” however: On Monday, Netflix released the first teaser for Skull Island, an animated series set on the eponymous home of King Kong.

Produced by Powerhouse Animation Studios, the studio behind Castlevania and Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Skull Island follows the adventures of a group of explorers who rescue a mysterious woman named Annie from the ocean, then embark on an adventure to explore the fabled island home of fabled prehistoric beasts like [breathlessly searches Wikipedia] Psychovulture, Sirenjaw, Swamp Locust, Skullcrawlers, and of course: Kong.

There are many Titans, but there is only ONE KING.



Skull Island is coming June 22nd only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/Q5hL7VoNWn — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 23, 2023

The trailer looks fine: It offers a glimpse at several of the aforementioned beasties as they rip, tear, leap, and lunge after the series’ hapless heroes, and there’s a cool shot of a woman (presumably Annie) swinging from a vine and getting the drop on an armored goon. It’s no Godzilla: The Series, but I certainly won’t look a gift gigantic ape in the face and say no to a new animated take on a beloved franchise.

Skull Island will premiere on Netflix on June 22. It features voice performances by Nicolas Cantu (The Walking Dead: World Beyond), Mae Whitman (The DUFF), Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever), Benjamin Bratt (Poker Face), Betty Gilpin (Mrs. Davis), and more.