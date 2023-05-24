 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New Giant Squid game explores a ruined world by skateboarding

Gnarly and meditative!

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

The newest title from indie studio Giant Squid is a bit like the developer’s previous title, the meditative Journey, crossed with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater — a combination that makes a lot of sense when you think about it.

A trailer for the upcoming Sword of the Sea premiered during Wednesday’s Playstation Showcase, revealing a masked protagonist using a sword-like board called the Hoversword to surf desert dunes and ocean waves alike. According to the official PlayStation blog post, the Hoversword is like a combo skateboard, snowboard, and hoverboard.

Sword of the Sea takes place in an abandoned world where everything moves in waves, hence the traversal mechanic. The main character is known as the Wraith, and players will explore this desolate landscape full of ancient ruins and mysterious tombs.

True to Giant Squid fashion, it seems like a lot of the game focuses on atmosphere, discovery, and seamless, fluid mechanics. The studio is also known for ocean exploration game Abzû and mythic adventure game The Pathless.

There is no release date just yet for Sword of the Sea.

In This Stream

PlayStation Showcase 2023: the biggest announcements

View all 16 stories

Loading comments...

The Latest

Destiny 2 is bringing Cayde back for its next expansion, The Final Shape

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

All the big reveals from Sony’s PlayStation Showcase

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Sony’s making a new handheld to stream PS5 games

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Night in the Woods’ creators are back to spooky cats and politics with Revenant Hill

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Cyberpunk ninja game Ghostrunner 2 wall-runs onto PC and consoles this year

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gets its first trailer with a look at Kraven the Hunter

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon