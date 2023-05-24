New Giant Squid game explores a ruined world by skateboarding

The newest title from indie studio Giant Squid is a bit like the developer’s previous title, the meditative Journey, crossed with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater — a combination that makes a lot of sense when you think about it.

A trailer for the upcoming Sword of the Sea premiered during Wednesday’s Playstation Showcase, revealing a masked protagonist using a sword-like board called the Hoversword to surf desert dunes and ocean waves alike. According to the official PlayStation blog post, the Hoversword is like a combo skateboard, snowboard, and hoverboard.

Sword of the Sea takes place in an abandoned world where everything moves in waves, hence the traversal mechanic. The main character is known as the Wraith, and players will explore this desolate landscape full of ancient ruins and mysterious tombs.

True to Giant Squid fashion, it seems like a lot of the game focuses on atmosphere, discovery, and seamless, fluid mechanics. The studio is also known for ocean exploration game Abzû and mythic adventure game The Pathless.

There is no release date just yet for Sword of the Sea.