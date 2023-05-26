John Wick 4, Shazam 2, and every new movie to watch at home this weekend

Good news, everyone: John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally available to watch at home.

The fourth installment of the genre-changing franchise is now available for digital rental or purchase, and is one of the many new movies available to watch at home this weekend. The Shazam! sequel Fury of the Gods also arrives on the newly named Max platform, which everyone seemed to pass on when it played in actual theaters so now is the perfect time to catch up with it.

That’s not all: There are a few new Netflix originals, the critically-acclaimed Hirokazu Kore-eda drama Broker on Hulu, the Oscar-nominated Women Talking on MGM Plus, and plenty more to watch this week.

Let’s get into it.

New on Netflix

Blood & Gold

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Genre: Historical action comedy

Run time: 1h 40m

Director: Peter Thorwarth

Cast: Robert Maaser, Jördis Triebel, Alexander Scheer

Hankering for some more Nazi-killing action after watching Sisu? You’re in luck, because director Peter Thorwath’s (Blood Red Sky) latest historical action thriller is all about that!

Blood & Gold follows a former German soldier (Robert Maaser) who, after deserting the SS following a crisis of conscience and sentenced to die, is rescued by a local farmer whose village is being terrorized by Nazi forces searching for gold. United by their common enemy, the soldier mounts a brutal counterattack against his former comrades, bludgeoning and ventilating them to a pulp with an array of weapons and tactics.

Victim/Suspect

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Genre: Documentary

Run time: 1h 30m

Director: Nancy Schwartzman

Cast: Rachel de Leon

This documentary follows Rachel de Leon’s four-year-long investigation of a nationwide series of crimes where victims of sexual assault have been coerced by law enforcement to plead guilty to falsifying their reports. Victim/Suspect puts a magnifying glass to the insidious institutional prejudice which punishes rape victims for speaking out.

Where the Tracks End

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Genre: Comedic drama

Run time: 1h 35m

Director: Ernesto Contreras

Cast: Adriana Barraza, Blanca Guerra, Guillermo Villegas

This comedic coming-of-age drama follows a group of children growing up in rural Mexico who struggle to pursue an education as their impoverished schoolhouse teeters on the brink of being shut down. With the help of their benevolent school teacher Georgina (Adriana Barraza), the kids learn to overcome life’s challenges and grow as individuals.

New on Disney Plus

Wild Life

Where to watch: Available to stream on Disney Plus

Genre: Documentary

Run time: 1h 33m

Directors: Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Cast: Kristine “Kris” Tompkins, Rick Ridgeway, Jimmy Chin

This documentary follows conservationist Kris Tompkins and her husband Doug as they leave behind managing the outdoor brands they helped to establish (Patagonia, The North Face, and Espirit) to venture on a decades-spanning mission to establish National Parks in Chile and Argentina.

New on Hulu

Broker

Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu

Genre: Comedic crime drama

Run time: 2h 9m

Director: Hirokazu Kore-eda

Cast: Song Kang-ho, Gang Dong-won, Bae Doona

Song Kang-ho (Parasite) and Gang Dong-won (Peninsula) star in Shoplifters director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s latest comedic crime drama as two scoundrels who steal babies from church drop boxes and sell them on the adoption black market to affluent couples who can’t have children of their own. After the mother of an infant returns to make sure her child was delivered to a good home, the three embark on a journey to find the right family for the baby.

Mummies

Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu

Genre: Children’s comedy

Run time: 1h 28m

Director: Juan Jesús García Galocha

Cast: Joe Thomas, Eleanor Tomlinson, Celia Imrie

This animated children’s comedy that Warner Bros. quietly threw in theaters this spring follows a trio of mummies living in a secret underground city who embark on a journey to surface world of modern-day London to retrieve a priceless Egyptian heirloom from a nefarious archaeologist. There’s also a baby crocodile sidekick, if you’re into that.

New on Max

Shazam: Fury of the Gods

Where to watch: Available to stream on Max

Genre: Superhero action

Run time: 2h 10m

Director: David F. Sandberg

Cast: Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Grace Caroline Currey

Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and his foster siblings return in the sequel to David F. Sandberg’s 2019 superhero film Shazam! as the eponymous superpowered demigod (Zachary Levi) and his “Shazamily” of mythically empowered superheroes. When Hespera (Helen Mirren) and Kalypso (Lucy Liu), the progeny of the mighty Titan Atlas, steal a powerful magic item as part of their plot to conquer humanity, Shazam and his siblings will face challenges and revelations that will stress the bonds of family and force them to confront the question of what it means to be a hero.

Being Mary Tyler Moore

Where to watch: Available to stream on Max

Genre: Documentary

Run time: 1h 59m

Director: James Adolphus

Cast: Mary Tyler Moore, James L. Brooks, Rob Reiner

This documentary follows the extraordinary life and career of Mary Tyler Moore, from her breakout roles as housewife Laura Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show to her on and off-screen metamorphosis in the wake of her starring role in The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

New on MGM Plus

Women Talking

Where to watch: Available to stream on MGM Plus

Genre: Drama

Run time: 1h 44m

Director: Sarah Polley

Cast: Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley

Inspired by real-life events, this drama follows a group of women and girls at an isolated, unnamed Mennonite colony who discover that certain men in the colony have been using cow tranquilizers to subdue and rape them for years. As the trial bears out in a nearby city, the women are faced with the individual and collective question of how to move forward, whether to move on, and what kind of future they want to build for themselves and their loved ones.

New on Criterion Channel

The Innocent

Where to watch: Available to stream on Criterion Channel

Genre: Crime comedy

Run time: 1h 38m

Director: Louis Garrel

Cast: Louis Garrel, Roschdy Zem, Noémie Merlant

This French crime comedy follows a museum curator and widower (Louis Garrel) who is coerced into helping his ex-con stepfather (Roschdy Zem) in his illicit criminal schemes.

New on Shudder

Influencer

Where to watch: Available to stream on Shudder

Genre: Horror

Run time: 1h 32m

Director: Kurtis David Harder

Cast: Sara Canning, Emily Tennant, Cassandra Naud

While embarking on a solo backpacking trip through Thailand after being abandoned by her boyfriend, a social media influencer (Sara Cunning) befriends an enigmatic traveler who shows her the wilder side of life. Things take a sinister turn however, as the relationship between the two quickly spirals into a deadly maelstrom of obsession teetering on violence.

New on VOD

John Wick: Chapter 4

Where to watch: Available to purchase for $19.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Action thriller

Run time: 2h 49m

Director: Chad Stahelski

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård

Keanu Reeves returns in the fourth installment of the John Wick series as the legendary monosyllabic-speaking assassin with a penchant for improvisational carnage. Hunted by the ruthless Marquis Vincent de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård), John is forced to fight alongside and against old friends and former enemies alike to once again earn his freedom from the criminal underworld he has fought so desperately to escape.

Love Again

Where to watch: Available to rent for $19.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Romantic comedy-drama

Run time: 1h 44m

Director: James C. Strouse

Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion

Struggling with the death of her fiancé, a young woman (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) sends romantic messages to his old cell phone number mourning what she lost, only for them to be sent to a charming young journalist (Sam Heughan). Tasked to write a story on her, the journalist and the woman inadvertently hit it off as they navigate the challenges of love in the wake of grief.