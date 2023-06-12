 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Netflix’s Black Mirror, Star Trek, and all the new TV to watch this week

Here’s the best of new TV to watch this week

By Zosha Millman
Spock (Ethan Peck) sits in the command chair, looking a bit uneasy Photo: Michael Gibson/Paramount Plus

This week in TV, what’s old is new again — and honestly, we’re better for it.

First of all, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is back! It’s technically a place we’ve very much gone before (it’s the show’s second season) and are familiar with (the show is a throwback sensation, taking on the vibe of old-school, Original Series episodic TV). But this is a lot of people’s favorite new Star Trek show for a reason, and the premiere has a lot to love as it somewhat dodges the questions lingering from season 1’s finale.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s fabulous 16th(!) season continues on FX and Hulu with a return to the gang’s roots: pure nonsense. In this one, the Paddy’s Pub gang experiences a few bad omens and believes they’ve been cursed. The episode is appropriately titled “The Gang Gets Cursed,” and the title card joke (like all the other jokes in the FX show) remains very funny.

And if you’re behind on Netflix, this dispatch also comes to you on the heels of Never Have I Ever’s fourth and final season. It’s understandable if you didn’t make it through the whole show over the weekend, but it will set you back a bit before you dig into this week’s offerings — like, most notably, Black Mirror being back after all these years.

Here are all the significant TV premieres this week:

New shows on Netflix

Black Mirror season 6

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Genre: Dystopian sci-fi
Release date: June 15, with all five episodes
Creator: Charlie Brooker
Cast: Salma Hayek, Annie Murphy, Aaron Paul, Michael Cera, Zazie Beetz, Myha’la Herrold, Rory Culkin, and more

Black Mirror is finally coming back with a new season on Netflix, with a bevy of guest stars and some classic dystopian fun. The Netflix sci-fi anthology will premiere Thursday, June 15, and creator Charlie Brooker has teased that the new season will include “some [new elements he has] previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what ‘a Black Mirror episode’ even is.”

New shows on Max

The Righteous Gemstones season 3

Where to watch: Available to stream on Max

The Gemstone kids (Adam Devine, Danny McBride, and Edi Patterson) stand in racing attire on a racing track
The Gemstones say: Go fast with God, y’all.
Photo: Jake Giles Netter/HBO

Genre: Comedy
Release date: June 18, with one episode
Creator: Danny McBride
Cast: Danny McBride, Adam DeVine, Edi Patterson, John Goodman, Walton Goggins, and more

Everyone’s favorite religious assholes are back. The Gemstones kids are finally taking over the televangelist family business, and they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price. Go with God.

New shows on Paramount Plus

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Where to watch: Available to stream on Paramount Plus

Jess Bush as Chapel and Babs Olusanmokun as M’Benga looking very closely at each other in a still from Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 1
Live long and prosper.
Photo: Michael Gibson/Paramount Plus

Genre: Sci-fi (of the Star Trek throwback variety)
Release date: June 15, with one episode
Creators: Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet
Cast: Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Celia Rose Gooding, and more

The season 2 premiere of Strange New Worlds picks up right where season 1 left off: With Oona (Rebecca Romijn) arrested, Captain Pike (Anson Mount) takes off to go help get her out. In his place, Spock (Ethan Peck) is left in charge of the Enterprise. Things go great when he decides to joyride the ship — for purely logical reasons, of course.

New shows on Peacock

Project Runway season 20

Where to watch: Available to stream on Peacock

The cast of Project Runway season 20 standa nd listen to the hosts in front of a New York skyline
Make it work!
Photo: Zach Dilgard/Bravo

Genre: Reality show (fashion edition)
Release date: June 15 on Bravo and June 16 on Peacock, with a two-part premiere
Cast: Fashion designers from past Project Runway seasons

Project Runway season 20 brings back a lot of familiar faces, with 14 past competitors returning to compete for a $250,000 prize. This year’s competition will also bring some famous faces, including the return of mentor Christian Siriano and judges Nina Garcia, Elaine Welteroth, and Brandon Maxwell, alongside big-name guest judges like Alicia Silverstone, Billy Porter, Julia Fox, and more.

Though the show premieres in two parts on Bravo on June 15 at 8 p.m. EDT, the episodes will be available to stream on Fridays on Peacock.

