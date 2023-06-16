Summer movie season is gearing up in earnest, with The Flash coming out this weekend and movies like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One all right around the corner.

While you wait, there are plenty of new releases to enjoy this weekend from the comfort of your own couch. Leading the way is Extraction 2, the sequel to one of Netflix’s most successful original hits, bringing back Chris Hemsworth for the explosive action franchise. There’s also Ari Aster’s new movie Beau Is Afraid, a Stan Lee documentary on Disney Plus, a new Gerard Butler-Ric Roman Waugh action collaboration, and the critically acclaimed Polite Society, an action-comedy about sisters and martial arts.

Let’s get into it.

New on Netflix

Extraction 2

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Genre: Action thriller

Run time: 2h 2m

Director: Sam Hargrave

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Tinatin Dalakishvili

One of Netflix’s biggest-ever originals gets its long-awaited sequel, as star Chris Hemsworth and stuntman turned director Sam Hargrave return for Tyler Rake’s latest adventure. This new one promises a flaming fistfight, an extended one-take sequence, and much more.

New on Disney Plus

Stan Lee

Where to watch: Available to stream on Disney Plus

Genre: Documentary

Run time: 1h 26m

Director: David Gelb

Cast: Stan Lee

The life of the comics legend gets the documentary treatment from Jiro Dreams of Sushi director David Gelb, premiering on Disney Plus after debuting at the Tribeca Film Festival.

New on Hulu

Chevalier

Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu

Genre: Biopic

Run time: 1h 48m

Director: Stephen Williams

Cast: Kelvin Harrison Jr., Samara Weaving, Lucy Boynton

Chevalier tells the story of Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, the groundbreaking Black fencer and musician in 18th-century France who became a prominent member of high society.

New on Peacock

Polite Society

Where to watch: Available to stream on Peacock

Genre: Action comedy

Run time: 1h 44m

Director: Nida Manzoor

Cast: Priya Kansara, Ritu Arya, Renu Brindle

When a teenage girl on her path to being a stuntwoman learns that her sister is betrothed to a man, she suspects the man and his mother are up to no good. So she does the only thing you can in such a situation: try to sabotage the relationship and beat the shit out of the guy in the process.

Polite Society sounds like an uproarious fun time, and it’s one of the movies I’ve most been looking forward to this year — it’s on our list of the best movies of the year so far for good reason. After you see it, make sure to read this interview with the director about Polite Society’s varied influences.

New on VOD

Beau Is Afraid

Where to watch: Available to rent for $19.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Dramedy

Run time: 2h 59m

Director: Ari Aster

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Patti LuPone, Amy Ryan

A24 horror maestro Ari Aster returns with a different kind of horror project in this story about a man confronting his fears after the death of his mother.

Kandahar

Where to watch: Available to rent for $19.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Action

Run time: 1h 59m

Director: Ric Roman Waugh

Cast: Gerard Butler, Navid Negahban, Ali Fazal

Gerard Butler reunites with stuntman turned director Ric Roman Waugh (Greenland) for this multidimensional war story about a CIA operative trying to make his way to Kandahar, Afghanistan, after his cover is blown, with the help of a translator (Navid Negahban, who is fantastic in this movie).