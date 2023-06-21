 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tears of the Kingdom players have found a new dupe glitch

Zelda’s got the meats

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new
A screenshot of Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom showing Link amongst a pile of frozen meat. Image: Nintendo
Alice Newcome-Beill (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

Yet another clever duplication glitch has been discovered in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While this glitch doesn’t allow you to replicate your favorite weapons, it will allow you to quickly fill your pockets with rupees.

This glitch comes to us by way of the YouTube channel No Hypothesis and was confirmed through an article on Eurogamer. The glitch is confirmed to work on all versions of the game up to 1.1.2, and all you’ll need is a couple of weapons, some raw meat, and a minimum of 57 Zonaite.

First, take out two pieces of raw meat — it works with any kind, but using gourmet meat will yield the most profit. Next, use the Fuse ability to attach each piece of meat to a weapon (you can use tree branches if you need to). Once you’ve got your two meat clubs, you can use the Ultrahand ability to fuse those together.

Eventually, you’ll want to end up with 21 of these fused meat clubs, all fused together into a single pile of meat and twigs. If making them each individually sounds arduous, you can use your Autobuild history to make a bunch of them. Once you’ve got a sack full of fused meat clubs, fast travel to a snowy location.

Here’s where the magic happens: Once you’ve arrived, open up your Autobuild history and select the meat pile you previously made, but don’t build it. After waiting a few seconds, a whole bunch of frozen meat should manifest out of thin air.

Pick up your newly minted meat, open your Autobuild history again, and repeat the process as many times as you like. The going rate for frozen gourmet meat is 40 rupees, giving you a grand total of 840 rupees per trip. As long as you have an easily accessible source of Zonaite, you can repeat this process ad nauseam.

Nintendo has done a pretty good job patching out the array of duplication glitches so far, so you’ll want to take advantage of this one quickly if you need to fill your pockets with easy money.

Next Up In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guide

Loading comments...

The Latest

Here’s where to pre-order Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Princess Peach is finally the star of the show in a new Switch game

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Why Marvel reportedly skipping Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con makes sense

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Reddit’s ongoing protest, explained

By Cass Marshall and Nicole Clark
/ new

Mario Kart 8 for Switch brings back Kamek, who was cruelly cut from Mario Kart 64

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

The skinny on SABER, Nick Fury’s fancy space station that keeps showing up in the MCU

By Susana Polo
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon