Tekken 8 playable next month in network test

Tekken 8 will be playable by the public next month in what Bandai Namco is calling Closed Network Tests, the company announced Friday.

Testing will begin on July 21, with registration now open for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X. The Closed Network Tests will take place across two weekends, with the first exclusive to PlayStation; the second will include cross-play with Xbox Series X and PC as well.

The Closed Network Test will be available to anyone in North or South America, but participants will be chosen via random drawing. While you’ll need an internet connection to play, you won’t need an active PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscription.

When does the Tekken 8 Closed Network Test start?

Week 1: PS5 only

July 21 @ 4 a.m. EDT - July 24 @ 3 a.m.

Week 2: PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC (via Steam)

July 28 @ 1 a.m. - July 31 @ 3 a.m.

(The Closed Network Test will be down for maintenance from 4-7 p.m. on July 21 and 4-7 a.m. on July 29.)

What’s in the Tekken 8 Closed Network Test?

The Closed Network Test will allow players to compete in cross-platform ranked matches up to rank 10, using 16 characters (including the newly revealed Claudio) across five arenas. More details are available in an FAQ on the Tekken 8 website.

Although it might be tempting to think of this network test as a “closed beta,” Bandai Namco has yet to reveal a release window for Tekken 8, which suggests that it might still be a while before the game launches.