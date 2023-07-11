Lance Reddick’s voice is front and center in Hellboy Web of Wyrd’s gameplay trailer

Developer Upstream Arcade shared the second trailer for Hellboy Web of Wyrd, the upcoming roguelike action brawler game based on Mike Mignola’s supernatural comic series, during the ID@Xbox Digital Showcase on Tuesday. Clocking in at just shy of a minute, the trailer showed off a glimpse of Web of Wyrd’s gameplay, as well as prominently featuring Lance Reddick (John Wick, The Wire), who was announced as the voice of Hellboy in December, before his his death in March.

First revealed at last year’s Game Awards, Hellboy Web of Wyrd centers on Hellboy as he embarks on a mission to rescue an agent of the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense (aka B.P.R.D.) who has mysteriously vanished while investigating an occult mansion known as the Butterfly House. Navigating the house’s corridors, Hellboy is transported to the Wyrd — a primordial realm of supernatural entities and powerful secrets. In order to rescue the agent and prevent a terrifying fate, Hellboy will have to do what he does best: Punch, shoot, and wisecrack his way through an onslaught of demonic foes.

Set within the canon of Mike Mignola’s comic series and featuring an original story penned by Mignola himself, Hellboy Web of Wyrd features an art style that attempts to faithfully recreate the comic’s German Expressionist-inspired aesthetic, with stark shadows and prominent black silhouettes combined with vibrant colors. Upstream Arcade has been quiet as of late regarding the game’s development, particularly in light of Reddick’s tragic passing. This new trailer is an encouraging sign of the Hellboy Web of Wyrd’s progress, and hopefully we’ll see more updates (including a release date) in the near future.

Hellboy Web of Wyrd will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC and is available to wishlist on Steam.