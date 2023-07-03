Netflix’s Lincoln Lawyer, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War season 2, and more new TV this week

With the spread of new TV being what it is these days — a constant churn of new episodes, new shows, and new reasons to never get to that one movie on your to-watch list — it’s not surprising when a TV schedule includes a little something for everyone. Even still, this week’s new TV offerings offer a pretty robust lineup for your holiday-week viewing.

Netflix’s big premiere includes the newest episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer, which is David E. Kelley returning to his courtroom roots to great soapy acclaim. But Prime is offering up a promising thriller with the Justina Machado, produced by Blumhouse (who brought us M3GAN this year already), so there’s a lot to love.

And the rest of TV thunders on, with new (and very strong) episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Righteous Gemstones, Hijack, Warrior, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and more. Here are all the significant TV premieres and finales this week.

New shows on Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer, season 2 part 1

Genre: Courtroom drama

Release date: July 6, with five episodes

Showrunner/creator: David E. Kelley

Cast: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Angus Sampson, and more

Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) is back as the lawyer who practices law out of his car (a Lincoln). The Lincoln Lawyer’s second season is based on the fourth book of the series, called (bear with me) The Fifth Witness. Gonna throw a few more numbers at you to remind you that this is only part 1 of season 2; part 2 will come Aug. 3, with the next five episodes.

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid

Genre: Docuseries

Release date: July 3 with one episode (and one new episode every Monday)

Director: Max Salomon

“The Lost Pyramid” is the first episode of a Netflix docuseries being released across the next four Mondays. In this one, two teams are competing to unearth the treasures (archeological and otherwise) of the long-lost pyramid and tomb of a forgotten Egyptian king and see who gets to go down in the history books.

New shows on Disney Plus

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, season 1

Genre: Afrofuturist sci-fi/fantasy

Release date: July 5

Showrunners/creators: Peter Ramsey, Tendayi Nyeke, Anthony Silverston

Cast: Florence Kasumba, Kehinde Bankole, Pearl Thusi, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Sheila Munyiva, Candice Modiselle, and more

A 10-part series of afrofuturist short films, Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire looks like the sort of thing that’s going to fulfill the Across the Spider-Verse-sized craving for bold, imaginative animation (executive producer Peter Ramsey co-directed Into the Spider-Verse). The anthology features work from rising animation talents across six African nations, all filtering the future through a technicolor sci-fi/fantasy scope.

New shows on Hulu

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, season 2

Genre: Supernatural shonen action

Release date: July 8, with one episode

Showrunner/creator: Tomohisa Taguchi, based on the manga by Tite Kubo

After six months, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is back to pick up where the part 1 cliffhanger left off. In the part 1 finale [Ed. note: Spoilers coming; I’d skip this next part if you’re still trying to catch up before this show’s release date on July 8!], Ichigo finally removed Old Man Zangetsu’s block on his powers, and we got a glimpse of Uryū in Sternritter attire.

New shows on Max

My Adventures with Superman

Genre: Animated coming-of-age superhero

Release date: July 7 (Adult Swim) with two episodes, streaming the next day on Max

Showrunner/creator: Jake Wyatt

Cast: Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmel Sahid

If you’ve ever wondered what Clark Kent’s time in the Daily Planet bullpen was like, then this Adult Swim program is the one for you. Following the reporting adventures of Clark Kent (The Boys’ Jack Quaid), Lois Lane (Alice Lee), and Jimmy Olsen (Ishmel Sahid), My Adventures with Superman goes through their 20-something exploits — journalistic, romantic, and otherwise — as Clark is (of course) trying to keep his superhero identity a secret from Lois.

New shows on Prime Video

The Horror of Dolores Roach

Genre: Modern Sweeney Todd

Release date: July 7, with all episodes

Showrunner/creator: Aaron Mark

Cast: Justina Machado, Marc Maron, Alejandro Hernandez, and more

Dolores has a lot of problems: She just got out of prison, she has no job, she has no place to live, her non-permitted massage parlor just got discovered by the landlord, and she’s just killed a man. The Horror of Dolores Roach spirals out from there — hopefully giving Justina Machado her time to rightfully shine in a dramatic role.