Loki season 2’s trailer sees the God of Mischief coming unstuck in Kang’s timeline

Ke Huy Quan appears as a friendly TVA repairman in the upcoming season

By Toussaint Egan
/ new
Toussaint Egan is an associate curation editor

Marvel Studios shared the first trailer for Loki season 2 on Monday, offering audiences a glimpse at what Loki and Mobius have been up to since last season’s shocking cliffhanger. The murder of He Who Remains at the hands of Sylvie, Loki’s gender-swapped alternate universe counterpart, has resulted in a whole mess of multiversal consequences, not the least of which being the so-called God of Mischief being involuntarily flung every which way across time and space.

The trailer opens with the introduction of “OB,” the apparent Time Variance Authority-equivalent of a tech support worker played by Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once). His cluttered office looks suspiciously like a background in one of those A.I.-generated Wes Anderson parodies, but that’s far from the weirdest thing the trailer has in store.

We catch a few quick scenes of Loki and Mobius teaming up to fix the timeline (and Loki’s temporal predicament), rogue TVA Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) in what appears to be 1930’s flapper dress, Sylvie working as a McDonalds cashier, Ravona Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) in a Victorian dress touting a strange-looking weapon, and the appearance of Jonathan Majors as Victor Timely, a variant of Kang the Conqueror (first seen in the credits of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) who certainly looks like he’s up to no good.

It seems that, at some point, Loki and Sylvie are going to have to join forces to repair the Sacred Timeline while weighing the lives of all those universes they’ve affected through their actions. How will they choose who lives and who dies? We’ll have to wait until the season premieres to find out.

Loki Season 2 premieres on Disney Plus Oct. 6.

