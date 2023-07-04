Every movie and show coming to Netflix in July

Even with Netflix’s recommendation algorithm serving you new movies, new TV shows, and original programming tailored to your viewing habits, the streaming service’s firehose of content makes what’s coming and going difficult to parse.

Part two of this season of The Witcher is hitting Netflix, along with the newest season of The Dragon Prince — so get ready for some big fantasy adventures. A plethora of true crime documentaries (and also a tongue-in-cheek one about becoming a cult leader) come out throughout the month. From the back catalog, Titanic sails in at an incredibly timely moment, along with the new Star Trek movies, the Karate Kid flicks, and the Rush Hour trilogy. But the most important movie is actually Pride and Prejudice (2005), so that we can rewatch that hand flex scene over and over and over again.

Available sometime in July

Dream (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Don’t count them out! With hard work and dedication on lock, a group of homeless men train to compete in the Homeless World Cup — despite a cranky coach.

Kohrra (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: When an NRI bridegroom is found dead days before his wedding, two cops must unravel the troubling case as turbulence unfolds in their own lives.

The Murderer (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: After a string of deaths in a small provincial town, a determined detective attempts to uncover the killer — and British expat Earl is the prime suspect.

Available July 1

The Days (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Blamed by some, hailed as heroes by others, those involved with Fukushima Daiichi face a deadly, invisible threat — an unprecedented nuclear disaster.

Bridesmaids

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Jumanji (1995)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kick-Ass

Liar Liar

ONE PIECE: Thriller Bark

ONE PIECE: TV Original 2

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Prom Night

Ray

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Snow White & the Huntsman

The Squid and the Whale

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

The Sweetest Thing

Titanic

Uncle Buck

Warm Bodies

Available July 3

Little Angel: Volume 3

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Unknown is a four-part docuseries event that tells breathtaking stories of adventure and exploration in awe-inspiring uncharted territories. Premiering weekly, each film pushes the boundaries of knowledge, ventures into unexplored regions, and unlocks the secrets of our world through the stories of remarkable people and places never before captured on camera. From unearthing the world’s oldest graveyard to a heart-pounding look at the use of artificial intelligence in warfare, get ready to embark on a thrilling expedition that will broaden your horizons and awaken the adventurer within.

Available July 4

The King Who Never Was (Netflix Documentary)

This docuseries sheds light on the killing of a German teenager in ‘78 through the accounts of his sister and the royal family involved in the case.

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Tom Segura returns to Netflix with his fifth comedy special, Sledgehammer. Performing to an energized sold out crowd in Phoenix, Arizona, Tom explores his ”admiration” for Brad Pitt, what it’s like raising two sons, and the lessons learned from sharing his gummies with his mother. Tom Segura: Sledgehammer premieres globally on July 4th only on Netflix.

Available July 5

Back to 15: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In this new season, Joel and Anita’s futures are accidentally intertwined — so an elaborate new plan to get everything back to normal is in order.

My Happy Marriage (Netflix Anime)

From Netflix: Miyo’s abusive family deems her worthless – but together with her powerful husband-to-be, her true self and hidden powers slowly begin to shine.

WHAM! (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Through archival interviews and footage, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley relive the arc of their Wham! career, from 70s best buds to 80s pop icons.

Available July 6

Deep Fake Love (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Five couples put their trust to the test in this steamy reality series, where deepfake technology blurs the line of truth and lies in a cash prize game.

Gold Brick (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Determined to even the scales and profit from his thankless job, a factory worker schemes to traffic luxury perfumes from under his employer’s nose.

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: With his firm in high demand and the team busier than ever, Mickey gets entangled with a woman who soon becomes a client when she’s charged with murder.

Wake Up, Carlo! (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Carlo is a wacky, fun-loving boy with a passion for cookies and adventure. But after he falls into a magically deep sleep, things will never be the same!

Available July 7

Fatal Seduction (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A married professor is pulled into a passionate affair with a younger man that uncovers a path of tragedy and betrayal from those closest to her.

Hack My Home (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A team of four design wizards dreams up space-maximizing solutions and ingenious engineering ideas to transform families’ homes in inventive ways.

The Out-Laws (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.

Seasons (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: After a string of failed relationships, two best friends make a deal to take risks and look for love again — but they might just find it in each other.

Available July 10

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: The ‘Bots are back to answer more curious questions from kids like you, like how do bubbles form? Why does the moon change shape? And how is glass made?

Unknown: Killer Robots (Netflix Documentary)

Available July 11

Nineteen to Twenty (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A group of young adults share their last week of teens and first week of twenties together — experiencing freedom and all the “firsts” of adulthood.

Available July 12

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: When an art historian finds an ancient Templar cross, he must join forces with an unlikely group of adventurers on a quest to unlock the relic’s secrets.

Quarterback (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Go inside the huddle and into the homes of three NFL quarterbacks in this candid docuseries tracing their 2022-23 season.

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2: Episodes 11-15 (Netflix Anime)

From Netflix: With some shocking wins, humanity has defied the expectation of the gods. But will they survive the upcoming rounds against some heavy-hitting deities?

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In this adrenaline-soaked series, six teams of culinary artists blend innovation and tradition to create edible marvels. Who will bake their way to the top?

Available July 13

Burn the House Down (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: To uncover the truth about the fire that ruined her family 13 years ago, Anzu goes undercover as a housekeeper for the icy mistress of the Mitarai home.

Devil’s Advocate (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In Kuwait City, a determined defense lawyer defies popular sentiment and takes on a polarizing client: a footballer accused of murdering his wife.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Sonic Prime: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: With the help of his ragtag group of Shatterverse allies, Sonic battles the Chaos Council for control of the powerful Paradox Prism, one Shard at a time.

Survival of the Thickest (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: After a bad breakup, passionate stylist Mavis Beaumont seizes the opportunity to start over in life and love while finding happiness on her own terms.

Available July 14

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: The attack on Rosa in 1929 affects her marriage and her brother’s future. In 1939, Luna suffers a broken heart but finds love again with a forbidden man.

Bird Box Barcelona (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes Bird Box Barcelona, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.

Five Star Chef (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Seven professional chefs compete to bring their fine-dining concept to the historic Palm Court restaurant at London’s luxurious Langham Hotel.

Love Tactics 2 (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Asli thinks marriage is a scam, and says so. But when her beau Kerem unexpectedly agrees, she goes to great lengths to manipulate him into proposing.

Too Hot to Handle: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Another sultry but sexless retreat awaits, under Lana’s watchful eye, for a group of incurably flirty singles hoping to win a massive $200,000 prize.

Available July 15

Country Queen (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A Nairobi event planner returns to her village after 10 years, where she confronts her past — and a mining company that threatens to destroy her home.

Morphle 3D: Season 1

My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1

Available July 16

Ride Along

Available July 17

Unknown: Cave of Bones (Netflix Documentary)

Available July 19

The (Almost) Legends (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A colorful Mexican town. Two half-brothers. Romeo and Preciado meet again to honor their dad’s memory in a car rally full of adrenaline — and banda music.

The Deepest Breath (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: The story of a champion freediver and expert safety diver, whose lives seemed fated to converge at the height of their careers. A look at the thrilling rewards — and inescapable risks — of chasing dreams through the depths of the ocean.

Available July 20

Supa Team 4 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: In the neo-futuristic city of Lusaka, Zambia, four teenage girls join a retired secret agent on a quest to save the world as undercover superheroes.

Sweet Magnolias: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In the aftermath of the fight at Sullivan’s, the Magnolias face new struggles as heartache and family drama put their relationships to the test.

Available July 21

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

They Cloned Tyrone (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: An eerie series of events leads an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx) down a rabbit hole into a sinister neighborhood conspiracy.

Available July 24

Big Eyes

Dew Drop Diaries (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: From finding lost items to cleaning up messes, three fairies-in-training love looking after kids in their care as they work toward earning their wings.

Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine (Netflix Documentary)

Available July 25

Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Mark Normand’s first one-hour Netflix special, filmed at Chicago’s famed The Vic Theatre, premieres July 25. The special covers Mark’s bold take on most things you’re not supposed to cover. As it’s appropriately titled, Mark makes insightful observations on everything from SOUP TO NUTS.

Sintonia: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: After a life-changing event, Nando, Rita and Doni are forced to go separate ways. Can their friendship — and relationships — survive it all?

Available July 26

Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga (Netflix Anime)

From Netflix: They revived a human who shouldn’t even exist; a prehistoric man so powerful, he once preyed on Jurassic dinosaurs — and Baki can’t wait to fight him.

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 7 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: New presenter Stacey Solomon joins Liam Charles as 12 pairs of accomplished pastry chefs from around the UK whip up sweet creations for expert judges.

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case(Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: July 1, 2000. British 21-year-old Lucie Blackman goes missing in Tokyo, sparking an international investigation — and a years-long quest for justice.

Available July 27

Happiness For Beginners (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Helen has always lived her life as far from the edge as possible. Newly divorced, she joins a quirky group of strangers on a survival course for the “Adventure of a Lifetime” with the hope of learning how to live — and love — again.

The Dragon Prince: Season 5 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: The search for Aaravos’ prison sends Rayla, Callum and Ezran on an epic journey across land and sea, while conflict roils the Sunfire elves’ kingdom.

The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Between 1998 and 2005, nearly 50 elderly women were killed in Mexico City, triggering the hunt for — and capture — of a most unlikely suspect.

Paradise (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: After his wife is forced to give up 40 years of her life as payment for an insurance debt, a man desperately searches for a way to get them back.

Today We’ll Talk About That Day (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: The lives of Narendra and Ajeng intersect for the first time as past and present come together in this prequel to “One Day We’ll Talk About Today.”

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Destiny brought them together. Dangerous forces are trying to tear them apart. Geralt and Yennefer fight to keep Ciri safe as war brews on the Continent.

Available July 28

A Perfect Story (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: When Margot flees her own wedding, she is left feeling adrift. Little does she know, it is David and his delightful chaos who can help her find her way.

Captain Fall (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A wet-behind-the-ears, yet good-hearted sea captain unwittingly finds himself at the helm of a smuggling ship for a terrible international cartel who’s using him as a fall guy in case the authorities ever catch up to them.

D.P.: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: After a shocking tragedy turns their lives upside down, Jun-ho and Ho-yeol return to capture more military deserters — only to face unexpected danger.

Hidden Strike

How to Become a Cult Leader (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Disguised as a guidebook for capturing a devoted cult following, this docuseries takes a tongue-in-cheek look at the rise of six famed flock leaders.

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: An ordinary teen moves to Paris, becomes a powerful superhero and must join forces with her polar opposite to save the city from a scheming villain.

The Tailor: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Peyami faces new challenges as his friendship with Dimitri is tested, Esvet spends more time at the house with Mustafa — and a new woman enters his life.

Available July 29

The Uncanny Counter: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Armed with new powers and fresh recruits, the Counters continue their battle against evil demons who feed on humans.

Available July 31

BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

From Netflix: The Dark Rebel Army continues to terrorize the land in their ruthless mission to unlock the final seal. But an evolved Yoko leads the forces of good.