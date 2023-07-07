 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

65 on Netflix, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, The Blackening, and every new movie to watch at home this weekend

The prehistoric sci-fi action thriller starring Adam Driver stomps onto streaming this weekend

By Pete Volk and Toussaint Egan
Adam Driver looks disheveled and holds a futuristic gun in 65 Image: Sony Pictures Releasing

Happy Friday, Polygon readers!

Each week, we round up the most notable releases new to streaming and VOD, highlighting the biggest and best new movies for you to watch at home. This week he have some highly anticipated releases on Netflix, as well as one of the best superhero films of the year arriving on VOD.

65, the prehistoric sci-fi action thriller starring Adam Driver, is available to stream on Netflix this weekend alongside the action comedy The Out-Laws starring Pierce Brosnan and more. The coming-of-age drama The Quiet Girl sneaks its way onto Hulu, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — James Gunn’s swan song to the MCU before heading on over to DC Studios — finally comes to VOD. There’s plenty of other new, under-the-radar releases to check out this week, including the post-apocalyptic comedy Biosphere starring Sterling K. Brown (Hotel Artemis) and Mark Duplass (Creep) and the new horror-comedy The Blackening.

Let’s dive in!

New on Netflix

65

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Adam Driver as Mills interacting with an alien telescope in a forest in 65. Image: Sony Pictures

Genre: Sci-fi action thriller
Run time: 1h 33m
Directors: Scott Beck, Bryan Woods
Cast: Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt

Adam Driver stars in this sci-fi action thriller as an alien astronaut who crash-lands on a prehistoric Earth and must fight against the planet’s hostile creatures in order to escape with the only other survivor of the crash (Ariana Greenblatt). If you want to see a bearded, grief-stricken man shoot at dinosaurs with a laser rifle, this is that movie.

The Out-Laws

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

(L to R) Pierce Brosnan as Billy, Adam DeVine as Owen, Ellen Barkin as Lilly, Nina Dobrev as Parker in The Out-Laws.&nbsp; Photo: Scott Yamano/Netflix

Genre: Action comedy
Run time: 1h 35m
Director: Tyler Spindel
Cast: Adam DeVine, Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin

When a “straight-laced bank manager” (Adam DeVine, per Netflix’s description of the character) finally meets his prospective in-laws (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin), he quickly believes they are an infamous bank-robbing duo. Lil Rel Howery, Richard Kind, Michael Rooker, and DeVine’s Workaholics co-star Blake Anderson are among the supporting cast.

The Tutor

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Noah Schnapp&nbsp;and&nbsp;Garrett Hedlund&nbsp;in The Tutor. Image: Vertical

Genre: Psychological thriller
Run time: 1h 32m
Director: Jordan Ross
Cast: Garrett Hedlund, Victoria Justice, Noah Schnapp

This mystery movie follows a young man (Garrett Hedlund) assigned to tutor the strange son (Stranger Things Noah Schnapp) of a billionaire. When the boy starts to become more and more obsessed with his tutor’s life, things take a turn.

Wham!

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Collage image of photos featuring Wham! bandmates George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley in Wham! Image: Netflix

Genre: Documentary
Run time: 1h 32m
Director: Chris Smith
Cast: George Michael, Andrew Ridgeley

This documentary uses archival footage and interviews to tell the story of the pop duo Wham through the eyes of its two members, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley.

New on Hulu

The Quiet Girl

Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu

Catherine Clinch as Cáit sitting at a table in The Quiet Girl. Image: Super

Genre: Coming-of-age drama
Run time: 1h 36m
Director: Colm Bairéad
Cast: Carrie Crowley, Andrew Bennett, Catherine Clinch

Cáit (Catherine Clinch), a 9-year-old girl, is sent to live in rural Ireland to escape the dysfunction of her immediate family. Cáit finds solace in the care of two middle-aged farmers, until the unearthing of a secret threatens to unravel the fragile peace of her adopted home.

New on VOD

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Where to watch: Available to buy for $19.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), and Nebula (Karen Gillan) walk through a ship hallway in uniform in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Photo: Jessica Miglio/Marvel Studios

Genre: Superhero action
Run time: 2h 29m
Director: James Gunn
Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista

The third and final installment of James Gunn’s MCU trilogy is one of the better-received superhero movies of the year, and it is finally available to watch at home.

From our review:

This is a movie with a planet-sized laboratory made of flesh and held together by bone, where data is stored in capsules covered in pus, and a private security force led by Nathan Fillion wears hideous Power Rangers-esque body armor that looks like hard musculature. It’s a movie where a Russian cosmonaut golden retriever has telekinesis, and a family of humanoid vampire bats serve the heroes blue soda in an otherwise picturesque Norman Rockwell-ass home. In other words, it’s a film filled with genuine imagination, with real and odd sets and costumes and makeup, with gross-out visual humor and more than a little horror.

The Blackening

Where to watch: Available to rent for $19.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

(L-R) Antoinette Robertson, Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler and Dewayne Perkins in The Blackening. Photo: Glenn Wilson/Lionsgate

Genre: Horror-comedy
Run time: 1h 36m
Director: Tim Story
Cast: Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler, Melvin Gregg

This horror comedy follows a group of Black friends who find themselves ensnared in the villainous clutches of a homicidal murderer. Forced to play a dangerous board game where “proving” their Blackness is key to survival, the friends must use every ounce of their wits to overcome their captor and make their way safely to freedom. Remember Scary Movie 2? Yeah, it’s a lot like that.

Biosphere

Where to watch: Available to rent for $6.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

(L-R) Mark Duplass and Sterling K. Brown sitting on a couch and playing a videogame in Biosphere. Image: IFC Films

Genre: Sci-fi comedy
Run time: 1h 46m
Director: Mel Eslyn
Cast: Sterling K. Brown, Mark Duplass

This sci-fi comedy follows two men who finds themselves the last living human beings on Earth, trapped inside a self-sustaining biosphere. Frightened by their predicament, they must find a way to forge ahead and come up with a new way to ensure the survival of the human race.

