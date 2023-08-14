Solar Opposites, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 finale, and more new TV this week

The onslaught of new television never stops, but that’s what we’re here for: to keep you posted on what’s new and significant in TV premieres and finales each week.

This week, there’s a new Korean thriller on Netflix, the debut of Prime’s adaptation of Harlan Coben’s Shelter, and the return of comedies Solar Opposites and Killing It. On the finale side of things, The Summer I Turned Pretty wraps up its second season, ahead of what looks like a long wait for the third.

That’s all without mentioning the shows still in the middle of their seasons with new episodes this week, like Reservation Dogs, Harley Quinn, What We Do in the Shadows, Only Murders in the Building, The Afterparty, and so many more. Here are the most significant TV premieres and finales this week.

New shows on Netflix

Mask Girl

Genre: Thriller

Release date: Aug. 18, with all episodes

Showrunner/creator: Kim Yong-hoon

Cast: Ko Hyun-jung, Nana, Ahn Jae-hong

This dark comedy from Korea follows a woman who works in an office by day and as an internet model by night. Adapted from a popular webtoon, the series will have three different actors playing the different iterations of the protagonist, and it features plenty of recognizable faces for people who have watched other Korean shows on Netflix.

The Chosen One

Genre: Drama

Release date: Aug. 16, with all episodes

Showrunner/creators: Everardo Gout and Leopoldo Gout

Cast: Bobby Luhnow, Dianna Agron, Tenoch Huerta

When a young boy discovers he has messianic powers, a great weight of responsibility is placed on his shoulders. This Mexican series is based on the graphic novel trilogy American Jesus by Mark Millar and Peter Gross.

New shows on Hulu

Solar Opposites season 4

Genre: Comedy

Release date: Aug. 14, with all episodes

Showrunner/creators: Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel

Cast: Dan Stevens, Thomas Middleditch, Christina Hendricks

Co-creator Justin Roiland has departed this animated comedy after charges for domestic violence surfaced in 2022. Dan Stevens replaces him as the voice of Korvo, while the rest of the cast returns for an 11-episode fourth season. The show has already been renewed for a fifth season.







New shows on Prime Video

Harlan Coben’s Shelter

Genre: Mystery

Release date: Aug. 18, with three episodes

Showrunner/creator: Harlan Coben and Charlotte Coben

Cast: Jaden Michael, Constance Zimmer, Tovah Feldshuh

Harlan Coben is one of the most prolific crime writers working today, and Shelter was the first of a trilogy of young adult books about teenager Mickey Bolitar, the nephew of longtime Coben protagonist Myron Bolitar. In Shelter, Mickey is investigating the disappearance of a classmate, all while dealing with the death of his father.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 finale

Genre: Romance

Release date: Aug. 18

Showrunner/creator: Jenny Han

Cast: Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno

The Summer I Turned Pretty’s season of Love concludes with “Love Triangle,” the eighth and final episode. The show was recently renewed for a third season, though with the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, fans will probably have to wait a while before getting more romance, heartbreak, and Taylor Swift songs on the soundtrack.

New shows on Peacock

Killing It season 2

Genre: American Dream comedy

Release date: Aug. 11, with all episodes

Showrunner/creators: Dan Goor, Luke Del Tredici

Cast: Craig Robinson, Claudia O’Doherty, Rell Battle

The reliably funny Craig Robinson (and a giant python) returns for a second season of Killing It, continuing the Floridian adventures and skewering of the American Dream. The trailer promises many hijinks and more Tim Heidecker.