Sony’s PlayStation Portal game-streaming handheld will cost $199.99

Sony announced more details surrounding its Remote Play-focused handheld for PlayStation 5, which now has an official name: PlayStation Portal remote player. It’ll cost $199.99 in the United States, and will ship later this year. Sony promises more details (hopefully a release date and more than just still images of the final product) once the handheld is available for pre-order.

It borrows the adaptive, pull-resistant triggers and the haptics from the DualSense controller, with an 8-inch, 1080p LCD screen wedged between the two halves. The screen can display a max frame rate of 60 frames per second, and it supports touch, which can be used in PS5 games to mimic the DualSense’s touchpad commands.

As we already knew, the PlayStation Portal can’t play games on its own — it’s a mirroring device that requires you to pair it via Wi-Fi to your PS5. To that end, it can play games installed (not streamed) to your PS5. It should go without saying, but PSVR 2 games aren’t supported here.

The PlayStation Portal features a 3.5mm headphone jack for private listening. There are volume buttons along the top right edge of the display, and a PlayStation Link button, which is for connecting accessories, is on the top left. According to Sony’s own hands-on blog for the Portal, wiring your PS5 via ethernet will ensure the best visual fidelity on the handheld, but it can connect over 5 GHz and “other wi-fi channels, too.”

Today’s detail dump of the Portal also brought news of some new audio accessories made for the PS5 and the Portal. The Pulse Elite wireless headset is a step up from the standard Pulse 3D, offering lossless audio, a retractable boom mic (the Pulse 3D features built-in mics), and AI-enhanced noise rejection. It will cost $149.99 — $50 more than the Pulse 3D. Many of those features will be available in a smaller, more portable form factor with the Pulse Explore, new $199.99 true wireless gaming earbuds for the PS5 and Portal. Sony plans to share release dates and launch pre-orders for both soon.