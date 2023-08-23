 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sony’s PlayStation Portal game-streaming handheld will cost $199.99

More details come to the surface on the Remote Play device

By Cameron Faulkner
An image showing the PlayStation Portal remote player device displaying the PS5 home menu. Image: Sony
Cameron Faulkner is Polygon's commerce editor.

Sony announced more details surrounding its Remote Play-focused handheld for PlayStation 5, which now has an official name: PlayStation Portal remote player. It’ll cost $199.99 in the United States, and will ship later this year. Sony promises more details (hopefully a release date and more than just still images of the final product) once the handheld is available for pre-order.

It borrows the adaptive, pull-resistant triggers and the haptics from the DualSense controller, with an 8-inch, 1080p LCD screen wedged between the two halves. The screen can display a max frame rate of 60 frames per second, and it supports touch, which can be used in PS5 games to mimic the DualSense’s touchpad commands.

A side view of the PlayStation Portal device, showing off its touchscreen, and buttons. Image: Sony

As we already knew, the PlayStation Portal can’t play games on its own — it’s a mirroring device that requires you to pair it via Wi-Fi to your PS5. To that end, it can play games installed (not streamed) to your PS5. It should go without saying, but PSVR 2 games aren’t supported here.

The PlayStation Portal features a 3.5mm headphone jack for private listening. There are volume buttons along the top right edge of the display, and a PlayStation Link button, which is for connecting accessories, is on the top left. According to Sony’s own hands-on blog for the Portal, wiring your PS5 via ethernet will ensure the best visual fidelity on the handheld, but it can connect over 5 GHz and “other wi-fi channels, too.”

Today’s detail dump of the Portal also brought news of some new audio accessories made for the PS5 and the Portal. The Pulse Elite wireless headset is a step up from the standard Pulse 3D, offering lossless audio, a retractable boom mic (the Pulse 3D features built-in mics), and AI-enhanced noise rejection. It will cost $149.99 — $50 more than the Pulse 3D. Many of those features will be available in a smaller, more portable form factor with the Pulse Explore, new $199.99 true wireless gaming earbuds for the PS5 and Portal. Sony plans to share release dates and launch pre-orders for both soon.

