The Star Wars franchise has a long and venerable history when it comes to video games, and soon, one of the earliest and most beloved games based on George Lucas’ sci-fi universe will be reintroduced to modern audiences for the first time in high definition.

Nightdive Studios, the Portland-based game developer behind this year’s System Shock remake and the recent remaster of Quake II, announced on Wednesday that it’s partnering with Lucasfilm Games to release a remastered version of Star Wars: Dark Forces, the 1995 first-person shooter developed by LucasArts. Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster will use the studio’s proprietary KEX engine, support up to 4K resolution at 120FPS, feature modern gamepad support, remastered cutscenes, and add trophies and achievements to the original game experience.

Players assume the role of Kyle Katarn, a mercenary hired by the Rebel Alliance to discover and destroy the Galactic Empire’s Dark Trooper project, a clandestine military operation created to develop Force-sensitive stormtroopers and battle droids. Star Wars: Dark Forces features several memorable locations from the original trilogy, including the interior of a Star Destroyer and Jabba the Hutt’s desert yacht, as well as new locations unique to the game.

Star Wars: Dark Forces has enjoyed a sizable cult following in the decades since its original release, having been added to the Steam storefront back in 2009 and even being partially canonized in official Star Wars lore with the introduction of the Dark Troopers in the second season of The Mandalorian. In any case, it’s great news for Star Wars fans new and old who are interested in exploring one of the definitive early video game entries in the franchise’s history.

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster will be released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X later this year.