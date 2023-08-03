 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gen Con 2023: All the best board games, RPGs, and card games from Indianapolis

From Dungeons & Dragons to Disney Lorcana, we’ll share the best of what’s new in tabletop

Contributors: Charlie Hall
/ new

The best four days in gaming are bigger than ever this year with loads of big new titles debuting on the show floor. Polygon will have ongoing coverage from Indianapolis, with new details on Dungeons & Dragons, your favorite board game publishers, old favorites like Magic The Gathering and new releases like Disney Lorcana. Here are the most exciting games and stories we found on the floor.

2 Total Updates Since
Aug 2, 2023, 11:30am EDT