Gen Con 2023: All the best board games, RPGs, and card games from Indianapolis

The best four days in gaming are bigger than ever this year with loads of big new titles debuting on the show floor. Polygon will have ongoing coverage from Indianapolis, with new details on Dungeons & Dragons, your favorite board game publishers, old favorites like Magic The Gathering and new releases like Disney Lorcana. Here are the most exciting games and stories we found on the floor.
Filed under:
- Stream
2 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Aug 2, 2023, 11:30am EDT
Aug 2, 2023, 11:30am EDT
-
August 3
Eve Online gets an epic 4X board game, and the miniatures look incredible
CCP Games will partner with Titan Forge to bring its deadly starships to life
-
August 2
Cyberpunk Red: Combat Zone outdoes Necromunda with a badass boxed set
Buttery-smooth mechanics coupled with novel asynchronous campaign play