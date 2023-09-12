Backbone’s USB-C controller works with the new iPhone 15

There are currently two versions of Backbone’s One controller: one with USB-C ports for Android phones and one with Lightning ports for iPhones. With the announcement of the iPhone 15, which is the first iPhone to feature a USB-C charging port — the same one used by the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, Sony DualSense, and many more popular gaming products — Backbone’s USB-C controller alone now supports all major phones. The Lightning version, on the other hand, will remain available for those with older iPhones.

For those who already have its USB-C controller made for Android, you’re all set to plug in an iPhone 15. But early adopters who purchased the Lightning model will need to buy a new controller, obviously. It sells for $99.99 in its default black color scheme, or for the PlayStation Edition that swaps the colors and button labels to look like something akin to a DualSense.

The Backbone One is one of the best and most compact mobile controllers for playing iPhone and Android games. Whether you have an Apple Arcade subscription, or if you stream Xbox games via Wi-Fi, this is currently my favorite controller to strap onto a phone. Notably, it’s also the only third-party controller that’s supported by PS Remote Play, effectively turning your phone into a mini version of Sony’s upcoming PlayStation Portal.