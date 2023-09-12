 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Backbone’s USB-C controller works with the new iPhone 15

In other words, the Android-branded versions work with the new iPhone

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Backbone PlayStation edition for Android. The controller is advertised spread open with a phone sitting in its middle. The phone’s screen shows a user interface that’s much like a console dashboard, filled with tiles of games and other interactive features, like videos and friends lists. Image: Backbone, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Cameron Faulkner (he/him) is Polygon’s commerce editor. He began writing about tech and gaming in 2013, and migrated from The Verge in 2023.

There are currently two versions of Backbone’s One controller: one with USB-C ports for Android phones and one with Lightning ports for iPhones. With the announcement of the iPhone 15, which is the first iPhone to feature a USB-C charging port — the same one used by the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, Sony DualSense, and many more popular gaming products — Backbone’s USB-C controller alone now supports all major phones. The Lightning version, on the other hand, will remain available for those with older iPhones.

For those who already have its USB-C controller made for Android, you’re all set to plug in an iPhone 15. But early adopters who purchased the Lightning model will need to buy a new controller, obviously. It sells for $99.99 in its default black color scheme, or for the PlayStation Edition that swaps the colors and button labels to look like something akin to a DualSense.

The Backbone One is one of the best and most compact mobile controllers for playing iPhone and Android games. Whether you have an Apple Arcade subscription, or if you stream Xbox games via Wi-Fi, this is currently my favorite controller to strap onto a phone. Notably, it’s also the only third-party controller that’s supported by PS Remote Play, effectively turning your phone into a mini version of Sony’s upcoming PlayStation Portal.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Filed under:

Where to buy digipicks in Starfield

By Jordan Oloman
/ new

The Lego Venator Attack Cruiser lands on Oct. 4

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Filed under:

All Starfield companions, crew members, and how to recruit them

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

The largest video store in the US will now let you rent from anywhere in the country

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Game devs say Unity’s big change puts studios at risk

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

OK this time for real, we actually know when Attack on Titan’s final episode airs

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon