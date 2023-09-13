You can now stream your PS5 to a Chromecast in another room

Sony has debuted a new set of features for the PS5, including Dolby Atmos, the ability to turn off that dreaded “beep” console power sound, support for up to 8 TB of SSD storage, and more. It’s everything that Sony delivered to beta testers a couple of months ago, but Sony snuck in a surprise for the update’s broader release: PS Remote Play support for the latest Chromecast.

The PS Remote Play app was previously locked to iOS and Android phones and tablets, but this update marks the first time that Sony is branching out to TV streaming devices, of which the Chromecast is one of the most popular and affordable. People who own the 4K Chromecast (the one that includes a dedicated remote) should be able to download the app soon, via the Google Play Store. It’s also coming to one TV, the Sony Bravia XR A95L. You can pair a DualSense controller to either via their Bluetooth settings.

Sony said in a press release that the launch is broadly targeting all Android TV OS 12 devices, but that the two devices above are the only “verified” products. I imagine that if this limited launch goes smoothly, we might see the app come to more platforms, like the Apple TV, Amazon’s Fire TV devices, and possibly Roku, too.

Remote Wi-Fi streaming has become a popular way to play games wherever you are in your home, since you no longer have to fight over who gets to use the TV that your console is hooked up to. PS Remote Play (as well as Steam Link for PC) give gamers a way to play on more screens. And with official support coming to the Chromecast, you can have a console-like experience on a big screen. It’s nice to see Sony widen its support ahead of the launch of its own PlayStation Portal streaming handheld, which is coming in November.