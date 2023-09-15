Barbie, John Wick 4, Netflix’s El Conde, and every new movie to watch at home this weekend

Happy Friday, Polygon readers!

Each week, we round up the most notable releases new to streaming and VOD, highlighting the biggest and best new movies for you to watch at home.

This week, Barbie, Greta Gerwig’s box-office behemoth about everyone’s favorite fashionista everywoman, finally comes to streaming following its tremendously profitable theatrical run. Spencer director Pablo Larraín’s satirical dark comedy about a vampiric dictator arrives on Netflix, alongside a new romance drama starring Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus). Pixar’s latest fantasy drama, Elemental, comes to Disney Plus, Fast X races onto Peacock, and much more are arriving on streaming and VOD this weekend, include genre movie sensations Talk to Me and John Wick: Chapter 4.

Here’s everything new to watch this weekend!

New on Netflix

El Conde

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Genre: Black comedy horror

Run time: 1h 50m

Director: Pablo Larraín

Cast: Jaime Vadell, Gloria Münchmeyer, Alfredo Castro

Spencer director Pablo Larraín’s latest satire asks a simple question: What if, besides being an unrepentantly monstrous dictator responsible for the deaths of over 3,000 Chileans and the embezzlement of nearly $28 million, Augusto Pinochet was also a bloodsucking vampire? After living nearly 250 years as a creature of the night, Pinochet decides to die, but not before tying up some loose ends regarding his family’s estate.

Love at First Sight

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Genre: Romance

Run time: 1h 30m

Director: Vanessa Caswill

Cast: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Jameela Jamil

Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus) and Ben Hardy (X-Men: Apocalypse) are two perfect strangers who unexpectedly fall in love during their shared seven-hour flight to London. After losing each other at customs, the odds of them meeting again seem slim... or are they?

New on Disney Plus

Elemental

Where to watch: Available to stream on Disney Plus

Genre: Romantic comedy-drama

Run time: 1h 41m

Director: Peter Sohn

Cast: Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie del Carmen

Set in a world inhabited by the anthropomorphic manifestations of the four elements, Pixar’s latest animated comedy centers on Ember (Nancy Drew’s Leah Lewis) and Wade (Archive 81’s Mamoudou Athie), a fire and water element, respectively, who unexpectedly meet and fall in love despite their cultural differences.

From our review:

The core of Elemental is about cross-cultural relationships and the pressure of being a second-generation immigrant living up to parental expectations, while trying to figure out what you actually want out of life. The characters and their relationships are vibrant and fully fleshed out. Visually, Elemental is up there with Inside Out in just how dang cool it looks. But every tender, heartfelt moment in Elemental immediately raises a million world-building questions. While fantasy movies certainly don’t have to address every single wrinkle of their settings, there comes a point where the cool aesthetic and zany elements erode the heart of a story.

New on Hulu

Theater Camp

Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu

Genre: Comedy

Run time: 1h 32m

Directors: Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman

Cast: Ben Platt, Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin, Jimmy Tatro

The funniest movie of the year finally makes its way to streaming.

Theater Camp is a delightful ode to the mockumentaries of Christopher Guest, following a troubled summer camp for theater nerds that finds itself in financial and organizational disarray after the founder falls ill. The founder’s well-meaning but incompetent YouTuber son (the reliably excellent Jimmy Tatro) takes over, balancing the outsized personalities of the campers and counselors while trying to save the camp.

New on Prime Video

A Million Miles Away

Where to watch: Available to stream on Prime Video

Genre: Biopic

Run time: 2h 1m

Director: Alejandra Márquez Abella

Cast: Michael Peña, Rosa Salazar, Bobby Soto

A Million Miles Away tells the incredible true story of José M. Hernández (Michael Peña), an engineer and astronaut, and the difficult path he took to get there. The movie charts his journey from working on a farm as a child in California to being a NASA astronaut.

New on Peacock

Fast X

Where to watch: Available to stream on Peacock

Genre: Action

Run time: 2h 21m

Director: Louis Leterrier

Cast: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson

The Fast and the Furious returns for its 10th numbered installment. Fast X sees Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his found family of criminal cohorts turned secret agents menaced by a new threat in the form of Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa), a sociopathic villain with a flair for theatrics.

From our review:

Fast X suffers from the same condition as latter-day MCU movies, where it’s so laden with internal mythology that it feels more like homework than popcorn entertainment. “The days when one man behind the wheel of a car can make a difference are done,” Aimes soberly informs Dom in the buildup to the film’s fiery, physics-defying action climax, which naturally involves one man behind the wheel of a car. Aimes is meant to be wrong in his prediction, and wrong-headed for even thinking it. But the days when a goofy, overstated line like that is enough to keep audiences coming back to this franchise may be waning, too.

New on Shudder

Elevator Game

Where to watch: Available to stream on Shudder and AMC Plus

Genre: Horror

Run time: 1h 34m

Director: Rebekah McKendry

Cast: Gino Anania, Megan Best, Alec Carlos

Based on the online phenomenon about traveling to an alternate dimension through elevators, this movie is about a group of young people who try to prove urban legends like it false. Bad news for them: This is a horror movie, so anything goes when it comes to urban legends.

New on Starz

John Wick: Chapter 4

Where to watch: Available to stream on Starz

Genre: Action

Run time: 2h 49m

Director: Chad Stahelski

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård

Keanu Reeves returns in the fourth installment of the John Wick series as the legendary monosyllabic-speaking assassin with a penchant for improvisational carnage. Hunted by the ruthless Marquis Vincent de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård), John is forced to fight alongside and against old friends and former enemies alike to once again earn his freedom from the criminal underworld he has fought so desperately to escape.

New to rent

Barbie

Where to watch: Available to rent on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Barbie

Run time: 1h 54m

Director: Greta Gerwig

Cast: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera

Hey, it’s Barbie! You know, Barbie — everyone’s favorite multi-hyphenate renaissance woman with a penchant for all things pink. After experiencing an inexplicable existential crisis, Barbie (Margot Robbie) embarks on a journey of self-discovery to find the root of the problem, and Ken (Ryan Gosling) decides to tag along! What could go wrong?

From our review:

Barbie starts off slow, doing the work of establishing the cutesy realm of Barbieland so there’s a clear, dark contrast when the film eventually enters Reality. But even in this opening act, Gosling swipes each scene from the sidelines, his face wracked by the near-constant heartbreak of Barbie’s lack of interest in him. As a viewer, I was far more drawn to his arc, even as I worried, Is it a bad thing that Ken is the best thing about the Barbie movie?

Talk to Me

Where to watch: Available to rent on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Supernatural horror

Run time: 1h 35m

Directors: Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou

Cast: Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird

Talk to Me follows a group of Australian teenagers who discover how to conjure the spirits of the dead using an embalmed hand. Naturally, they start filming themselves messing around with it, but when one of them holds on to to the hand for too long in order to communicate with a lost loved one, they inadvertently open the door to a world of horrors beyond their greatest fears. Praised as one of the scariest movies of the year, Talk to Me is the directorial debut of YouTubers Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou and already has a sequel in production.

Retribution

Where to watch: Available to rent on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Action thriller

Run time: 1h 30m

Director: Nimród Antal

Cast: Liam Neeson, Noma Dumezweni, Matthew Modine

Remember Phone Booth, that 2002 movie starring Colin Farrell about a publicist who gets trapped in a phone booth by a sniper who will shoot him if he gets out? Well, Retribution is a lot like that, but phone booths don’t meaningfully exist anymore, so instead it’s a car; and instead of a sniper, it’s a serial bomber with an ax to grind; and instead of Colin Farrell, it’s Liam Neeson playing a banker driving his kids to work. Got it? Yeah, you got it.