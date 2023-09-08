 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Of course, Dbrand made its own Spider-Man-esque PS5 console covers

It’s clearly Kraven a fight

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

An image showing Dbrand’s Arachnoplates, which are console covers for the PlayStation 5. They have a Spider-Man and Venom symbiote design that’s similar to Sony’s own Spider-Man 2 console covers. Image: Dbrand
Cameron Faulkner (he/him) is Polygon’s commerce editor. He began writing about tech and gaming in 2013, and migrated from The Verge in 2023.

Dbrand will never stop Dbrand-ing. The device outfitter is taking another opportunistic jab at huge corporations, this time against Sony, a frequent sparring partner. It debuted the Arachnoplates, its creative interpretation of Sony’s console covers made to celebrate Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for the PS5, which are sold out at retail and are going for outrageous prices on eBay and Amazon.

The Arachnoplates will ship on Oct. 20 for the disc and discless versions of the PS5, costing $64.98 each to pre-order (Dbrand notes this just so happens to be one penny cheaper than Sony’s option). In addition to the covers, have the option of buying an adhesive middle skin for $19.95 to disguise the PS5’s glossy middle with this Spider-Man-esque design. You can also purchase red lightstrips, which are semi-translucent strips that can be applied over the stock LEDs for $9.95 to complete the look.

A picture of Dbrand’s Arachnoplates console covers for the PS5. They have a design that plays off of Sony’s own console covers it produced for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Image: Dbrand

It wouldn’t be a proper Dbrand launch if its landing page didn’t have some extremely petty copy lobbed in Sony’s direction. This one says:

The [POPULAR VIDEO GAME CONSOLE] maker [MEGACORP] failed to produce enough stock of their [LICENSED VIDEO GAME] side panels.

Thanks for dropping the ball, you [SERIES OF EXPLETIVES].

Loading comments...

The Latest

Filed under:

Starfield’s New Game Plus, explained

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Where to find The Den in the Wolf system in Starfield

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Filed under:

Where to find Trade Authority locations in Starfield

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Filed under:

Where to sell contraband and how to smuggle in Starfield

By Julia Lee and Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

How to hit the Almagest jackpot in Starfield

By Julia Lee
/ new

Help! My partner accidentally had clown sex (in Baldur’s Gate 3)

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon