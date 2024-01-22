Austin Butler’s new show, The Bachelor, and more TV to watch this week

We’ve almost done it, everyone. January — the hardest month — is almost done. But before it is, we’ve got a lot of TV to watch.

And this week, the new TV has a lot of different flavors to offer: the fantastical charm of the new Masters of the Universe; the gory glories of war in Masters of the Air; lives intersecting in ways big (Expats) and surreal (The Bachelor).

Plus, episode 3 of True Detective: Night Country looms large on Sunday, after the last installment’s perplexing cliffhanger. And to those of you watching this week’s NFL playoff games, we salute you.

Here’s the best TV premieres and finales this week:

New shows on Netflix

Masters of the Universe: Revolution

Genre: He-Man

Release date: Jan. 25, with five episodes

Showrunner/creator: Kevin Smith

Cast: Chris Wood, Mark Hamill, Liam Cunningham, and more

If you liked Masters of the Universe: Revelation, the last He-Man animated adaptation from Kevin Smith, you should be hyped for Revolution, which picks up from the ending of that one. Now, Prince Adam, King Randor, and company are left to fight the new version of Skeletor, last seen getting infected with a sort of techno-virus.

New shows on Hulu

The Bachelor

Genre: “Romance” “reality” show

Release date: Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. EST, with one episode; Jan. 23 on Hulu

Host: Jesse Palmer

Cast: Joey Graziadei, and a bunch of women who want to date him

The Bachelor is back with another single guy who’s done looking for love in all the wrong places — namely, he is done looking for love in The Bachelorette, where he was the runner-up for season 20. Now 28-year-old Joey Graziadei is the Bachelor, and hoping to give his final rose to his true love.

New shows on Prime Video

Expats

Genre: Drama

Release date: Jan. 26, with two episodes

Showrunner/creator: Lulu Wang

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, Ji-young Yoo, and more

Lulu Wang, director of The Farewell, is adapting Janice Y.K. Lee’s novel The Expatriates — what a sentence to get to say! Set in Hong Kong in 2014, the six-episode series will follow a group of foreigners whose lives overlap after a tragedy.

New shows on Paramount Plus

Sexy Beast

Genre: Prequel

Release date: Jan. 25, with one episode

Showrunner/creator: Michael Caleo

Cast: James McArdle, Emun Elliott, and more

This show is not the Netflix dating show of a similar name where people dress up as animals to date each other (that’s Sexy Beasts). Rather, this is the long-gestating prequel to Jonathan Glazer’s 2000 crime film of the same name — Sexy Beast. The show will center on the early relationship between Gal (James McArdle) and Don (Emun Elliott) in the 1990s.

New shows on Peacock

In the Know

Genre: Stop-motion comedy for grown-ups

Release date: Jan. 25, with all episodes

Showrunner/creator: Zach Woods, Mike Judge, and Brandon Gardner

Cast: Zach Woods, Carl Tart, J. Smith Cameron, and more

Co-created and starring Zach Woods, In the Know follows the trials and tribulations of creating NPR’s third-most-popular show (also called In the Know). Each episode will not only show all the work that goes into creating a single episode of the talk show, but will also feature a major celebrity guest (not in Claymation, like the rest of the show).

New shows on Apple TV Plus

Masters of the Air

Genre: Men at war

Release date: Jan. 26, with two episodes

Showrunner/creator: John Shiban and John Orloff

Cast: Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan, and more

It’s easy to write off a war story like this as “a time when men were men and women were glad of it.” But Masters of the Air — based on the 2007 book Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany by Donald L. Miller, and companion to Band of Brothers and The Pacific — goes deeper than that, showing the challenges, pitfalls, wins, and battles of the “Bloody Hundredth” Air Force Bomb Group.