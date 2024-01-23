Where to watch every Oscar-nominated movie

Academy Awards season is back, Polygon readers!
2023 was a great year in movies, and now it’s time for a big celebration in their honor.
The Oscar nominations are officially out (it was a big day for Oppenheimer), and the ceremony is the next item on the calendar. That means there’s no better time to catch up on the awards season contenders before the the awards are doled out on March 10. Here’s a full breakdown of the nominated movies and where to watch them.
Watch the Best Picture nominees
Where to watch Oppenheimer
What it is: Christopher Nolan’s ambitious biopic of the infamous physicist behind the Manhattan Project, and the heavy favorite to be Oscar night’s big winner.
Where to watch: For digital rental/purchase on Amazon, Apple TV, and Vudu. Coming to Peacock Feb. 16
Where to watch Barbie
What it is: Greta Gerwig’s pop blockbuster about America’s most famous doll.
Where to watch: Max
Where to watch The Holdovers
What it is: Alexander Payne’s period-piece dramedy about a grouchy teacher tasked with staying at a boarding school over Christmas break to look after the students who have nowhere else to go.
Where to watch: Peacock
Where to watch Poor Things
What it is: Yorgos Lanthimos’ signaturely bizarre Frankenstein-esque story, about a woman brought back to life experiencing the world in a very different way.
Where to watch: In theaters
Where to watch Killers of the Flower Moon
What it is: Martin Scorsese’s epic Western about the Osage murders of the early 20th century.
Where to watch: Apple TV Plus
Where to watch Anatomy of a Fall
What it is: This year’s Palme d’Or winner at Canne, a mystery/courtroom drama from director Justine Triet.
Where to watch: For digital rental/purchase on Amazon, Apple TV, and Vudu
Where to watch American Fiction
What it is: Former digital media writer Cord Jefferson’s feature debut, a satirical comedy about a Black author who writes a book riddled with stereotypes out of frustration, only to become an overnight success.
Where to watch: In theatres
Where to watch Maestro
What it is: Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein biopic, directed by and starring Cooper.
Where to watch: Netflix
Where to watch Past Lives
What it is: Playwright Celine Song’s feature debut, about a happily married woman who reunites with her childhood sweetheart years later.
Where to watch: For digital rental/purchase on Amazon, Apple TV, and Vudu
Where to watch The Zone of Interest
What it is: Jonathan Glazer’s masterful drama about the Nazi commandant who runs the Auschwitz concentration camp and his family who lives just outside its walls.
Where to watch: In theaters
Which Oscar movies are actually worth watching?
Your mileage may vary, but my personal favorites of this year’s crop of awards nominees are The Zone of Interest, Past Lives, The Boy and the Heron, Oppenheimer, May December, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, and Godzilla Minus One. They are all legitimately excellent.
Every Oscar nominee streaming
Oscar movies on Netflix
Maestro, nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor (Bradley Cooper), Best Actress (Carey Mulligan), Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound
May December, nominated for Best Original Screenplay
Rustin, nominated for Best Actor (Colman Domingo)
Nyad, nominated for Best Actress (Annette Bening), Best Supporting Actress (Jodie Foster)
Society of the Snow, nominated for Best International Feature Film, Best Makeup and Hairstyling
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, nominated for Best Live Action Short Film
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, nominated for Best Animated Feature Film
Nimona, nominated for Best Animated Feature Film
El Conde, nominated for Best Cinematography
American Symphony, nominated for Best Song (“It Never Went Away”)
The After, nominated for Best Live Action Short Film
Oscar movies on Hulu
Flamin’ Hot, nominated for Best Song (“The Fire Inside”)
The Creator, nominated for Best Sound, Visual Effects
Oscar movies on Max
Barbie, nominated for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling), Best Supporting Actress (America Ferrera), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Song (“I’m Just Ken” and “What Was I Made For?”)
Oscar movies on Disney Plus
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, nominated for Best Score
Flamin’ Hot, nominated for Best Song (“The Fire Inside”)
Elemental, nominated for Best Animated Feature Film
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, nominated for Best Visual Effects
Oscar movies on Paramount Plus w/ Showtime
Golda, nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling
The ABCs of Book Banning, nominated for Best Documentary Short Film
Oscar movies on Peacock
The Holdovers, nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor (Paul Giamatti), Best Supporting Actress (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing
Oscar movies on Apple TV Plus
Killers of the Flower Moon, nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress (Lily Gladstone), Best Supporting Actor (Robert De Niro), Best Director, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Score, Best Song (“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)”)
Oscar movies online
Knight of Fortune, nominated for Best Live Action Short Film, is available to stream via The New Yorker
The Barber of Little Rock, nominated for Best Documentary Short, is available to stream via The New Yorker
The Last Repair Shop, nominated for Best Documentary Short, is available to stream via The Los Angeles Times and YouTube
Island In Between, nominated for Best Documentary Short, is available to stream via YouTube
Ninety-Five Senses, nominated for Best Animated Short, is available to stream via MAST
Invincible, nominated for Best Live Action Short Film, is available to stream via YouTube
Oscar movies to rent
Oppenheimer, nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Supporting Actress (Emily Blunt), Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Score, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound
Anatomy of a Fall, nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress (Sandra Hüller), Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing
Past Lives, nominated for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay
The Color Purple, nominated for Best Supporting Actress (Danielle Brooks)
Napoleon, nominated for Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Visual Effects
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, nominated for Best Sound, Best Visual Effects
Oscar movies only in theaters
The Zone of Interest, nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Best Sound
American Fiction, nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor (Jeffrey Wright), Best Supporting Actor (Sterling K. Brown), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Score
Poor Things, nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress (Emma Stone), Best Supporting Actor (Mark Ruffalo), Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Score, Best Makeup and Hairstyling
The Boy and the Heron, nominated for Best Animated Feature Film
Perfect Days, nominated for Best International Feature Film
The Teachers’ Lounge, nominated for Best International Feature Film
Godzilla Minus One, Best Visual Effects
Robot Dreams, nominated for Best Animated Feature Film
Oscar movies out soon
Io Capitano, nominated for Best International Feature Film
Red, White and Blue, nominated for Best Live Action Short Film
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó, nominated for Best Documentary Short Film
Letter to a Pig, nominated for Best Animated Short Film
Our Uniform, nominated for Best Animated Short Film
Pachyderme, nominated for Best Animated Short Film
WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko, nominated for Best Animated Short Film
Loading comments...