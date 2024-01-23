Where to watch every Oscar-nominated movie

Academy Awards season is back, Polygon readers!

2023 was a great year in movies, and now it’s time for a big celebration in their honor.

The Oscar nominations are officially out (it was a big day for Oppenheimer), and the ceremony is the next item on the calendar. That means there’s no better time to catch up on the awards season contenders before the the awards are doled out on March 10. Here’s a full breakdown of the nominated movies and where to watch them.

Watch the Best Picture nominees

Where to watch Oppenheimer

What it is: Christopher Nolan’s ambitious biopic of the infamous physicist behind the Manhattan Project, and the heavy favorite to be Oscar night’s big winner.

Where to watch: For digital rental/purchase on Amazon, Apple TV, and Vudu. Coming to Peacock Feb. 16

Where to watch Barbie

What it is: Greta Gerwig’s pop blockbuster about America’s most famous doll.

Where to watch: Max

Where to watch The Holdovers

What it is: Alexander Payne’s period-piece dramedy about a grouchy teacher tasked with staying at a boarding school over Christmas break to look after the students who have nowhere else to go.

Where to watch: Peacock

Where to watch Poor Things

What it is: Yorgos Lanthimos’ signaturely bizarre Frankenstein-esque story, about a woman brought back to life experiencing the world in a very different way.

Where to watch: In theaters

Where to watch Killers of the Flower Moon

What it is: Martin Scorsese’s epic Western about the Osage murders of the early 20th century.

Where to watch: Apple TV Plus

Where to watch Anatomy of a Fall

What it is: This year’s Palme d’Or winner at Canne, a mystery/courtroom drama from director Justine Triet.

Where to watch: For digital rental/purchase on Amazon, Apple TV, and Vudu

Where to watch American Fiction

What it is: Former digital media writer Cord Jefferson’s feature debut, a satirical comedy about a Black author who writes a book riddled with stereotypes out of frustration, only to become an overnight success.

Where to watch: In theatres

Where to watch Maestro

What it is: Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein biopic, directed by and starring Cooper.

Where to watch: Netflix

Where to watch Past Lives

What it is: Playwright Celine Song’s feature debut, about a happily married woman who reunites with her childhood sweetheart years later.

Where to watch: For digital rental/purchase on Amazon, Apple TV, and Vudu

Where to watch The Zone of Interest

What it is: Jonathan Glazer’s masterful drama about the Nazi commandant who runs the Auschwitz concentration camp and his family who lives just outside its walls.

Where to watch: In theaters

Which Oscar movies are actually worth watching?

Your mileage may vary, but my personal favorites of this year’s crop of awards nominees are The Zone of Interest, Past Lives, The Boy and the Heron, Oppenheimer, May December, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, and Godzilla Minus One. They are all legitimately excellent.

Every Oscar nominee streaming

Oscar movies on Netflix

Maestro, nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor (Bradley Cooper), Best Actress (Carey Mulligan), Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound

May December, nominated for Best Original Screenplay

Rustin, nominated for Best Actor (Colman Domingo)

Nyad, nominated for Best Actress (Annette Bening), Best Supporting Actress (Jodie Foster)

Society of the Snow, nominated for Best International Feature Film, Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, nominated for Best Live Action Short Film

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, nominated for Best Animated Feature Film

Nimona, nominated for Best Animated Feature Film

El Conde, nominated for Best Cinematography

American Symphony, nominated for Best Song (“It Never Went Away”)

The After, nominated for Best Live Action Short Film

Oscar movies on Hulu

Flamin’ Hot, nominated for Best Song (“The Fire Inside”)

The Creator, nominated for Best Sound, Visual Effects

Oscar movies on Max

Barbie, nominated for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling), Best Supporting Actress (America Ferrera), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Song (“I’m Just Ken” and “What Was I Made For?”)

Oscar movies on Disney Plus

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, nominated for Best Score

Flamin’ Hot, nominated for Best Song (“The Fire Inside”)

Elemental, nominated for Best Animated Feature Film

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, nominated for Best Visual Effects

Oscar movies on Paramount Plus w/ Showtime

Golda, nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The ABCs of Book Banning, nominated for Best Documentary Short Film

Oscar movies on Peacock

The Holdovers, nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor (Paul Giamatti), Best Supporting Actress (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing

Oscar movies on Apple TV Plus

Killers of the Flower Moon, nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress (Lily Gladstone), Best Supporting Actor (Robert De Niro), Best Director, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Score, Best Song (“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)”)

Oscar movies online

Knight of Fortune, nominated for Best Live Action Short Film, is available to stream via The New Yorker

The Barber of Little Rock, nominated for Best Documentary Short, is available to stream via The New Yorker

The Last Repair Shop, nominated for Best Documentary Short, is available to stream via The Los Angeles Times and YouTube

Island In Between, nominated for Best Documentary Short, is available to stream via YouTube

Ninety-Five Senses, nominated for Best Animated Short, is available to stream via MAST

Invincible, nominated for Best Live Action Short Film, is available to stream via YouTube

Oscar movies to rent

Oppenheimer, nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Supporting Actress (Emily Blunt), Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Score, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound

Anatomy of a Fall, nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress (Sandra Hüller), Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing

Past Lives, nominated for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay

The Color Purple, nominated for Best Supporting Actress (Danielle Brooks)

Napoleon, nominated for Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Visual Effects

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, nominated for Best Sound, Best Visual Effects

Oscar movies only in theaters

The Zone of Interest, nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Best Sound

American Fiction, nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor (Jeffrey Wright), Best Supporting Actor (Sterling K. Brown), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Score

Poor Things, nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress (Emma Stone), Best Supporting Actor (Mark Ruffalo), Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Score, Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Boy and the Heron, nominated for Best Animated Feature Film

Perfect Days, nominated for Best International Feature Film

The Teachers’ Lounge, nominated for Best International Feature Film

Godzilla Minus One, Best Visual Effects

Robot Dreams, nominated for Best Animated Feature Film

Oscar movies out soon

Io Capitano, nominated for Best International Feature Film

Red, White and Blue, nominated for Best Live Action Short Film

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó, nominated for Best Documentary Short Film

Letter to a Pig, nominated for Best Animated Short Film

Our Uniform, nominated for Best Animated Short Film

Pachyderme, nominated for Best Animated Short Film

WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko, nominated for Best Animated Short Film