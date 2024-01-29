Donald Glover’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Percy Jackson, and more new TV this week

If you wanted to, you could do a movie pairing with most of this week’s new TV offerings — in that a couple of them have notable movie antecedents. You can compare the climactic finale of Percy Jackson and the Olympians with that of the (much contested) film adaptation, or Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith show with the (much beloved) movie of the same name. Even Feud’s latest Truman Capote season has the Capote film to pair it with (albeit about a different time of his life).

Then again, there’s quite a lot of notable TV to watch, and possibly even a backlog from last year (or beyond). And on top of that, it’s award show season, meaning there’s plenty of freshly Oscar-nominated movies to make your way through before the big ceremony, or even albums to listen to in advance of Sunday’s Grammy Awards! So let’s get right to it. Here’s the best new TV premieres and finales this week:

New shows on Netflix

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse

Genre: Adventure fantasy

Release date: Jan. 31, with all episodes

Director: Maki Odaira

Percival’s peaceful life in a remote village is about to come to an end; an encounter with a mysterious knight reveals a startling secret, setting him on a long, long journey. The series is a sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins, but Netflix says this is a good place to jump in whether you’re familiar or not!

New shows on Disney Plus

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 finale

Genre: YA fantasy adventure

Release date: Jan. 30

Showrunner/creator: Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg

Cast: Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, and more

The time has come — Percy (Walker Scobell), having been to Hades and back, is ready to square off against the lightning thief and try to clear his good name in the eyes of the gods. He’s brought his fight to Ares and still has to make good with Zeus (and maybe, if he has time, meet his dad?).

New shows on Hulu

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Genre: Period piece drama

Release date: Jan. 31, with two episodes

Showrunner/creator: Ryan Murphy

Cast: Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, and more

The long-awaited second installment of Ryan Murphy’s Feud series follows Truman Capote (Tom Hollander), an acclaimed writer who ingratiated himself among a flock of high-society women he dubbed “The Swans.” Then he wrote a thinly veiled fictionalization of their lives, exposing their secrets and basically blowing it all up.

The real-life Capote reportedly never recovered from the fallout of the project, which means Capote vs. The Swans should make for an interesting look at the fallout between these two warring factions.

New shows on Max

Curb Your Enthusiasm’s final season

Genre: Cringe comedy

Release date: Feb. 4

Showrunner/creator: Larry David

Cast: Larry David, his friends, and more

It’s all happening for Larry David — and by that I mean the end of this run. Curb Your Enthusiasm is coming to a close, but Larry, at least, is in good spirits about the whole thing. Just look at how he fares in this trailer (yelling, celebrating, getting denied dog pets) and the tagline for the season: “Don’t be mad he’s leaving, be mad he stayed so long.”

New shows on Prime Video

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Genre: Action comedy

Release date: Feb. 2 with all episodes

Showrunner/creator: Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover

Cast: Donald Glover, Maya Erskine, Parker Posey, and more

Meet Jane (Maya Erskine) and John Smith (Donald Glover). The two are happily employed and newly married, all before they met each other. Based (loosely) on the 2005 movie of the same name, these two are going to have to figure out their spy work and their “marriage” — and we’ll see how long those scare quotes last.

New shows on Paramount Plus

The Grammy Awards

Genre: Award show

Release date: Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. EST

Host: Trevor Noah

It’s the Grammys! The “biggest night in music”! They’re going to hand out awards, and Trevor Noah is going to host again. There are plenty of rumors of who might perform, but as of this writing, little is confirmed.

New shows on Peacock

Vanderpump Rules season 11

Genre: Rich people drama reality show

Release date: Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. EST, Feb. 1 on Peacock

The three #Scandoval principals: Rachel Leviss, Ariana Madix, and Tom Sandoval

Cast: Lisa Vanderpump, DJ James Kennedy, the three listed above, and more

You heard of #Scandoval — the world heard of Scandoval, the reality show drama of 2023, and the Red Wedding reveal of Vanderpump Rules. Season 11 will be picking up in A.S.E. (After Scandoval Era), with lines in the sand being drawn and — as you might expect — all sorts of new monetizations.