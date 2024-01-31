All the biggest announcements from PlayStation’s winter 2024 State of Play

PlayStation’s latest State of Play livestream gave viewers a look at PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR 2 games coming in 2024 (and beyond), including deep dives on titles like Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin. But there was a lot more than just those two PS5 games in Wednesday’s 40-minute PlayStation showcase. There were two Silent Hill games, a deeper look at Death Stranding 2, and a big announcement from Hideo Kojima.

If you couldn’t watch January’s big State of Play showcase live, here’s a recap of all the game announcements, release dates, trailers, and other highlights from Sony’s event.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Kojima Productions’ sequel to Death Stranding arrives later this year, and with a strange (but totally Kojima) title: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. And this time, Sam Bridges has... a talking puppet? In an expansive new trailer, we get a look at the continuing adventures of Sam and Fragile, with plenty of new characters, including one played by Mad Max director George Miller and a little puppet played by Head-On director Fatih Akin. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is coming in 2025.

Hideo Kojima’s new ‘action-espionage’ game, PHYSINT

In addition to Death Stranding 2 and OD, Kojima Productions has another project in the works. In collaboration with Sony, Kojima and crew are making a brand-new “next-generation action-espionage game” named PHYSINT that will transcend the barriers between games and movies, Kojima said. In other words, Kojima is returning to the genre he started with and helped create with the original Metal Gear.

Stellar Blade

The game formerly known as Project Eve, and one of the earliest announced PS5 projects, Stellar Blade got a new showing at State of Play with a deep dive into its characters, world, and gameplay. Korean developer ShiftUp’s action game is a visual showcase for PS5 and features protagonist Eve battling monsters known as NA:tives in an attempt to restore the fallen city of Xion. Originally expected in 2023, Stellar Blade is now coming on April 26.

Sonic X Shadow Generations

Sega is bringing back Sonic Generations, the 2011 Sonic the Hedgehog game that combined 2D and 3D platforming action — with two Sonics, no less! Shadow the Hedgehog is now a big part of the adventure. Sonic X Shadow Generations is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 sometime this fall.

Dave the Diver, now featuring... Godzilla?!

Beloved fishing game Dave the Diver is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. But the bigger news is that Godzilla is coming to Dave the Diver in May.

Zenless Zone Zero

Genshin Impact developer Hoyoverse is bringing Zenless Zone Zero to PS5.

Silent Hill: The Short Message

In a P.T.-style twist, there’s a new, short Silent Hill experience that’s free — and out now.

Silent Hill 2

Konami and Bloober Team’s remake of Silent Hill 2 re-emerged at State of Play, showing how the cautiously anticipated reimagining of the psychological horror classic has evolved since its 2022 reveal. A new trailer for the horror game focuses on combat, and the familiar horrors that James Sunderland will face in Silent Hill. The new Silent Hill 2 is coming to PS5 and Windows PC sometime in 2024.

Judas

It’s been more than a year since we last heard about Judas, the mysterious sci-fi adventure from BioShock creator Ken Levine and Ghost Story Games. But now we know a little bit more about the single-player narrative first-person shooter, which appears to have plenty of the DNA of its creator’s past games. Judas is coming to PS5, as well as Windows PC and Xbox Series X.

Metro: Awakening

Deep Silver and Vertigo Games’ follow-up to 2019’s Metro: Exodus takes the post-apocalyptic series to a new medium: virtual reality. Metro: Awakening will take players back to Russia on PlayStation VR 2, later this year.

Dragon’s Dogma 2

To hype up Dragon’s Dogma 2’s March release, Capcom dropped a new action-packed trailer for its medieval fantasy action game. It continues to look great. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is coming to PS5, as well as PC and Xbox Series X, on March 22.

Rise of the Ronin

From developer Team Ninja (Nioh, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty) comes a new action game set during Japan’s late 19th-century Edo period. The open-world game explores new territory for Team Ninja, with shades of Assassin’s Creed and Sekiro, and looks to maintain the celebrated studio’s focus on challenging difficulty and character-based action. Rifles and flamethrowers will help spice things up. Rise of the Ronin comes to PS5 on March 22, as a console exclusive.

Until Dawn Remastered

Supermassive Games’ branching narrative horror game Until Dawn returns, in remastered form, thanks to studio Ballistic Moon, on PlayStation 5 and Windows PC later this year. Featuring an all-star cast that includes Hayden Panettiere, Rami Malek, Peter Stormare, and Larry Fessenden, Until Dawn’s remastered version will include upgraded visuals and other tweaks.