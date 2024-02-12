Netflix’s Vince Staples Show, Love Is Blind, FBI, and more new TV this week

How’s everyone feeling, post-Super Bowl Sunday? Mildly hungover? Stuck with a lot of hors d’oeuvres? Well hang on to those leftover bags of chips: There’s plenty of new TV coming this week that will give you some (more) opportunities to sit on the couch with your best dip and have a lovely February night in.

For starters, there’s several flavors of comedy to choose from — real life (Last Week Tonight), slightly real life (The Vince Staples Show), or fictional (Ghosts season 3). But it’s also Valentine’s Day this week, which means a different sort of unreal comedy: Love Is Blind season 6.

Here’s all the best new TV premieres this week:

New shows on Netflix

Love Is Blind season 6

Genre: Finding “love” reality show

Release date: Feb. 14, with six episodes

Hosts: Nick and Vanessa Lachey

Cast: A bunch of hopefuls trying to find love in this big crazy experiment world

You know the drill: A bunch of people who feel they’ve worn out the local dating scene (often in their mid-20s) decide the only way to find love is on a reality show, through a wall. Will season 6 prove definitively that love is blind?

The Vince Staples Show

Genre: Oddball comedy

Release date: Feb. 15, with all episodes

Showrunner/creators: Vince Staples, Ian Edelman, and Maurice Williams

Cast: Vince Staples, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Andrea Ellsworth, and more

Who is Vince Staples? The answer depends on the situation, at least in The Vince Staples Show. Each episode puts the titular (real) Vince Staples into a new, low-key offbeat scenario, and interrogates exactly what his brand of celebrity is.

New shows on Max

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Genre: Comedy news

Release date: Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. EST

Host: John Oliver

Cast: John Oliver

The news is back! I kid, it never left [weeps]. But John Oliver’s particular brand of funny, informative, and passionate news monologuing is here again for season 11. No word yet on what he’s covering this Sunday, but suffice it to say there’s no shortage of issues to unpack.

New shows on Paramount Plus

Ghosts season 3

Genre: Supernatural comedy

Release date: Feb. 15, with one episode on CBS at 8:30 p.m. EST; streaming the next day on Paramount Plus

Showrunner/creators: Joe Port and Joe Wiseman

Cast: Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and more

Ghosts (U.S.) returns for a new season, with Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) left to sort out which ghost passed on to the afterlife. Also, they are trying to make Jay’s restaurant happen — which means they have to relocate an owl to get construction started.

FBI season 6, FBI International season 3, FBI: Most Wanted season 5

Genre: Federal Bureau of Procedural

Release date: Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. EST (FBI), 9 p.m. EST (FBI: International), 10 p.m. EST (FBI: Most Wanted)

Executive producer: Dick Wolf

If you’re a fan of the FBI universe (the fictional one created by Dick Wolf), you’re in luck: FBI, plus its two spinoffs, International and Most Wanted, are all coming back — back-to-back-to back, no less.

New shows on Apple TV Plus

The New Look

Genre: Period drama

Release date: Feb. 14, with three episodes

Showrunner/creator: Todd A. Kessler

Cast: Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche, Maisie Williams, and more

The roots of modern fashion, as an art and a practice, were launched by legendary designers in Paris, France — and, as students of fashion history know, a lot of that got developed during World War II. The New Look follows legendary designers like Christian Dior and Coco Chanel, who are navigating the war and their burgeoning fashion houses all at once.