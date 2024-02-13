Destiny 2 ends Prime Gaming benefits next month

Bungie has confirmed in its Feb. 1 “This Week in Destiny” newsletter that it’s finally ending its four-year partnership with Prime Gaming. Since January 2020, Bungie has released a monthly package containing free shaders, sparrows, emotes, and other cosmetics that Amazon Prime members can redeem for free. The 49th and final Prime Gaming exotic package will include a timed-exclusive shader and will be available through Mar. 7, so make sure to log in and claim your rewards before they leave for good.

While it's unfortunate that Bungie is shutting off this loot faucet, players will still receive some benefits. Beginning Mar. 5, players can log in and head over to the Eververse store to claim a free bundle with 700 free bright dust every week until the launch of the next Destiny 2 expansion, The Final Shape, on Jun. 4. In addition to free in-game currency, players can also claim a free bundle of Mass Effect-themed cosmetics promoting Bungie’s latest studio collaboration with Bioware. The bundle includes the Enhanced Defense Ghost Shell, Alliance Drop Ship Sparrow, and Alliance Scout Frigate Ship, which is available to all players at no cost. Bungie hasn’t stated how long this particular benefit will last, so you’ll want to log in ASAP if you’re in the market for some free cosmetics.

Personally, I’m not one to turn away free stuff, especially in a game with such an expansive catalog of microtransactions. However, it’s impossible to ignore that Destiny 2 has been struggling to retain its dwindling player base. While a daily Steam player count of 45,000 is nothing to scoff at when you consider Destiny 2 boasted roughly triple that number a year ago, it's difficult not to view these free incentives as a way to stop the bleeding.