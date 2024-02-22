 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Not sure what movie to watch this weekend? Leave a comment, we’ll help

Looking for the best movie to watch at home? We’ll pick one for you

By Pete Volk
Pete Volk (he/they) is Polygon’s Senior Curation Editor, with a particular love for action and martial arts movies.

We love movie recommendations here at Polygon. Whether it’s horror, sci-fi, action, comedy, thrillers, or just the best of the year, we’re always trying to introduce readers to new and exciting movies they’ll love. But now we want to find the perfect movie for you. (That’s you.)

Each Thursday on Polygon we’ll have an open thread dedicated to helping you, our dear readers, find the perfect watch for this weekend. Looking for a sci-fi movie that will make you contemplate the wonders (or horrors) of the world? We’ve got you. Looking to brush up on world cinema? What about some comfort food? We’ve got you there, too.

From 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST, I will be in the comments section down below answering your questions and fielding requests for what you should watch this weekend.

A little bit about me, your curator for this week: I’m Pete Volk, our senior curation editor. I love movies of all stripes, but my main areas of interest are action movies (especially martial arts), classic Hollywood comedies (shout out to the GOAT, Ernst Lubitsch), and keeping up with new releases from around the world (I’ve tallied 152 2023 movies watched and 11 from 2024 so far).

Last week, I watched the French movie The Animal Kingdom (quite good!), the madcap “live action Looney Tunes for adults” Hundreds of Beavers (hilarious), and Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving (surprisingly good as well!). I also finished Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which I enjoyed. This weekend, I’m hoping to catch up on Delicious in Dungeon and Monsieur Spade, and to rewatch Devil in a Blue Dress (and old favorite).

Now it’s time to turn it around to you. What would you like to watch this weekend (or what are you planning to watch)? Leave a request in the comments and I’ll get to it between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. EST. Details help – let me know what you’re looking for, some idea of your taste as a viewer, and any other relevant info you feel like sharing (like the streaming services you have access to). And yes, while this idea is targeted at movies, I will field TV requests, too.

Some examples of good queries from last week:

theparanoidking
I'm looking for some sci-fi with really immersive world-building. Bonus points for a movie that tosses me into it without any expository dialogue--Children of Men is the gold standard I have in mind here. Despite having glaring issues in other areas, I think The Creator did this well too. I'm pretty well-versed in the genre, so I'd love a suggestion that's a little off the beaten path. Subtitles aren't a problem, and I don't mind something I have to pay for.

JonArbuckleZer0
Looking for some combination of weird, existential, melancholic, and lonely. Like Tarkovsky's Stalker or Nostalghia. Or Nomadland. Or the video game Death Stranding. Thanks, I appreciate it!

See you in the comments at 3:30 p.m. EST! Fire away your requests in the meantime.

