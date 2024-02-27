Until 12 p.m. EST on Feb. 28, you can get any Blu-ray and DVD available on Criterion’s online store for 50% off. It’s a special time of the year when, as a physical media connoisseur, Polygon grants you immunity from feeling guilt from any irresponsible spending that may take place today and tomorrow. You can — and should — go wild on these discs, each of which are the definitive editions complete with special features.

While retailers like Barnes & Noble and Amazon offer quarterly (or so) sales on Criterion discs and pre-orders, there’s no bigger sale than the company’s own half-off promotion. It’s valid on DVD sets, Blu-ray remasters, as well as high-res 4K Blu-rays available for some of the films.

This is your chance to get Akira Kurosawa’s High and Low for half off. The 1963 film was recently in the news because Spike Lee announced he’s remaking it with Denzel Washington starring. The original film stars frequent Kurosawa collaborator Toshiro Mifune, and it’s a gripping tale that feels modern to watch even today.

1996’s Trainspotting with a young Ewan McGregor is a recent addition to the Criterion Collection, and it, too, is available at half off. The 4K Blu-ray version is just $24.97 (was $49.99), while the 1080p Blu-ray is $19.97 (was $39.95). Director Danny Boyle is also known for hits like Slumdog Millionaire and 28 Days Later (two movies that couldn’t be more different).

Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City hasn’t gotten the Criterion Collection treatment just yet, but many of the director’s other classics have. Blu-rays of Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, Fantastic Mr. Fox, and more are $19.97 each.

If you, like me, cannot get enough Godzilla after 2023’s Godzilla Minus One, the Blu-ray box set of all of the Showa-Era Godzilla flicks is the next move. This gorgeous set includes 8 Blu-ray discs, full of films that released between 1954 and 1975. One of the best parts of the package is the hardcover art book that’s included.

If you love concert movies, Martin Scorsese’s The Last Waltz is one you should check out. It features a range of artists that played during The Band’s farewell show, including Van Morrison, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, Muddy Waters, and Neil Young. (While it’s not on Criterion, another film we recommend is The Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense, which recently got a 4K Blu-ray release, giving eager fans the best-possible way to watch the kooky, memorable performance. Worth a splurge maybe!)

Criterion has literally hundreds of films that are available through Feb. 28 at a special 50% off discount, so let yourself go wild, and let us know what you ended up buying in the comments.