Halo season 2, the Super Bowl, and more new TV this week

It is the week of the Big Game, folks — that’s right, we’re talking Halo, and Halo, the show based on the hit Xbox game that’s back for season 2. It’s a big one — this is the show that Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) had sex on, and that was just the first season. Who knows what he could get up to in a second season!

Oh, there’s also the Super Bowl, which will be between two of the worthiest teams of the NFL this year (or at least the ones who won all the right games; I’m not here to debate the Super Bowl-worthiness of this year’s NFC and AFC champions).

Here’s all the best TV premieres and finales this week.

New shows on Netflix

One Day

Genre: Rom-com

Release date: Feb. 8 with all episodes

Showrunner/creator: Nicole Taylor

Cast: Ambika Mod, Leo Woodall, Essie Davis, and more

Based on the book One Day by David Nicholls (which also inspired a 2011 movie of the same name starring Anne Hathaway), we follow Emma (Ambika Mod) and Dexter (Leo Woodall) who meet on the final day of university and fall in love — very, very slowly (or all at once, depending on who you ask). One Day follows their story across 14 episodes and 20 years, checking in on the same day each year.

New shows on Hulu

Abbott Elementary season 3

Genre: Sitcom

Release date: Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. EST on ABC; next day on Hulu

Showrunner/creator: Quinta Brunson

Cast: Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, and more

Abbott Elementary starts the school year (metaphorically) off right with an hour-long episode. Creator and star Quinta Brunson told Deadline that the show would not be picking up with the beginning of the school year in September like it did last season. Rather, it would be “explaining our absence ... in a way that we think engages the audience [and] protects the world we built.”

New shows on Paramount Plus

Halo season 2

Genre: Video game action

Release date: Feb. 8, with one episode

Showrunner/creator: David Wiener

Cast: Pablo Schreiber, Bokeem Woodbine, Natascha McElhone, and more

Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) is back! He is (mostly) deep in his Spartan helmet and his feelings following the events at the end of season 1. But now — in the wake of revelations about Dr. Halsey (Natascha McElhone), the loss of Makee, and his changing relationship with Cortana (Jennifer Taylor) — he’s got to figure out how to take on the growing threat of the Covenant and their new baddie, the Arbiter.

Super Bowl LVIII

Genre: “Live sports event”

Release date: Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. EST

Teams: The AFC Winner and the NFC Winner

Well, folks, we finally made it: The NFL-sponsored Usher concert. And also the football game. It’s Super Bowl 2024! That means: hopefully a nice spread, maybe a kind of boring game, and, yeah, a bunch of new big-budget commercials.

Tracker

Genre: Procedural

Release date: Feb. 11, with one episode

Showrunner/creator: Ben H. Winters and Hilary Weisman Graham

Cast: Justin Hartley, Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, and more

Justin Hartley is: Tracker. Well, actually, he’s Colter Shaw, a tracker, who travels the country helping law enforcement with mysteries. The series is based on the book The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver. And with the post-Super Bowl premiere slot (whenever that ends up being), it’s a procedural that CBS is putting oomph behind.