Not sure what movie to watch this weekend? Let us help

We love movie recommendations here at Polygon. Whether it’s horror, sci-fi, action, comedy, thrillers, or just the best of the year, we’re always trying to introduce readers to new and exciting movies they’ll love. But now we want to find the perfect movie for you. (That’s you.)

Starting this week, each Thursday on Polygon we’ll have an open thread dedicated to helping you, dear reader, find the perfect watch for this weekend. Looking for a sci-fi that will make you contemplate the wonders (or horrors) of the world? We’ve got you. Looking to brush up on world cinema? We’ve got you. What about some comfort food? We’ve got you there, too.

From 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST, I will be in the comments section of this post, answering your questions and fielding requests for what you should watch this weekend. We’ll continue this experiment every Thursday, and we hope it’s one you’ll like.

A little bit about me, your curator for this week: I’m Pete Volk, our senior curation editor. I love movies of all stripes, but my main areas of interest are action movies (especially martial arts), classic Hollywood comedies (shout out to the GOAT, Ernst Lubitsch), and keeping up with new releases from around the world (I’ve tallied 150 2023 movies watched and eight from 2024 so far).

This weekend, I’ll probably watch The Marvels on Disney Plus, because I think Iman Vellani was stellar in Ms. Marvel but I missed the movie in theaters (and because I can only push against my completionist instincts so much). I’ll also be watching the new Delicious in Dungeon and watching more of Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith. If I have time, I’ll sneak in another 2023 catch-up movie — the main contenders are American Fiction (available to rent), Suzume (Crunchyroll), or the Tamil time-travel comedy Mark Antony (on Prime).

Now it’s time to turn it around to you. What would you like to watch this weekend (or what are you planning to watch)? Leave a request in the comments and I’ll get to it between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. EST. Details help – let me know what you’re looking for, what streaming services you have access to (and if you’re willing to rent), some idea of your taste as a viewer, and any other relevant info you feel like sharing. And yes, while this idea is targeted at movies, I will field TV requests, too.

Some examples of good queries:

“I loved RRR, and want to expand my knowledge of Indian cinema. What should I watch next on Netflix? Ideally another blockbuster with big musical numbers that mixes genres, and bonus points for anti-colonialist themes.”

“I like action comedies, but there aren’t many that focus on women protagonists. I like Spy and The Heat, but I’ve seen both plenty of times. What else can I watch in a similar vein? I have Netflix and Prime, and would prefer not to rent but I could for the right movie.”

See you in the comments at 3:30 p.m. EST! Fire away your requests in the meantime.