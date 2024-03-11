Invincible, Netflix’s Girls5Eva, and more new TV this week

There’s plenty of genuinely good ongoing TV to watch this week: Shōgun continues apace (with new episodes dropping on Tuesdays), Abbott Elementary is still making its way through the school year (Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST), and The Gentlemen is all on Netflix, but hey, maybe you’re still working your way through it! But that doesn’t mean there’s not new TV coming this week — and more good TV coming fresh to a screen near you.

If you’re feeling historical, there’s always Manhunt, about the hunt to catch John Wilkes Booth. If you’ve been missing Steven Yeun in your life, or just want more coming-of-age superherodom, part 2 of Invincible season 2 is back. And if you’ve been missing a good, quality, even musical sitcom — congrats, Girls5Eva is easier to watch than ever!

Here’s the biggest TV premieres and finales this week:

New shows on Netflix

Girls5Eva season 3

Genre: Zany sitcom

Release date: March 14, with all six episodes

Showrunner/creator: Meredith Scardino

Cast: Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Phillips

Girls5Eva is back, bless up, and Girls5Eva is going on tour, bless their hearts. But just because they’re on the road doesn’t mean they can outrun their problems — namely that Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry) is dead set on them selling out Radio City Music Hall. They better get to Fort Work, huh? (This joke plays a lot better if you watch the show.)

New shows on Hulu

Grey’s Anatomy season 20

Genre: Legacy medical soap

Release date: March 14 (next day on Hulu)

Showrunner/creator: Meg Marinis

Cast: Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, and more

It’s season 20 of Grey’s and you know what that means: Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is “rethinking things,” and interns are in a rough spot after a patient dies. On paper it’s the same shit and a very different day at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital — but this is the first season without Pompeo as a series regular (though she’s still showing up here, and still providing the voice-over).

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans season finale

Genre: Period-piece drama

Release date: March 13

Showrunner/creator: Ryan Murphy

Cast: Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, and more

After letting the rich eat themselves, self-destructing at the highest level of society, and even a quick visit from James Baldwin, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans is wrapping up. Tune in if you want to see how it all goes for Capote (historical spoiler: uh, not great?).

New shows on Max

The Girls on the Bus

Genre: Girl-power drama

Release date: March 14, with two episodes

Showrunner/creators: Amy Chozick and Julie Plec

Cast: Melissa Benoist, Carla Gugino, and more

Inspired by co-creator Amy Chozick’s memoir Chasing Hillary, Girls on the Bus follows four female journalists on the presidential campaign trail, trying to live their lives and get their stories out. But what starts as friendly rivalry quickly becomes a professional friendship, buoying them through all of life’s (and the campaign’s) hardships.

New shows on Prime Video

Invincible season 2 part 2

Genre: Violent superhero cartoon

Release date: March 14, with one episode

Showrunner/creator: Robert Kirkman

Cast: Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, and more

The world keeps turning and Mark (Steven Yeun) keeps having problems that come with being a superhero — like feeling distant from your mortal girlfriend, or being beaten up by a genocidal alien species on another planet. All that and his daddy issues are only getting more complicated!

New shows on Peacock

Apples Never Fall

Genre: Family drama

Release date: March 14, with all episodes

Based on a book by: Liane Moriarty

Cast: Annette Bening, Alison Brie, Jake Lacy, and more

Anyone familiar with suburban intrigue knows that there’s always more to the picture than meets the eye. The Delaney family would never think this about themselves, where everything is smiles and blemish-free — until a mysterious woman shows up, matriarch Joy (Annette Bening) disappears, and the cracks start to show.

New shows on Apple TV Plus

Manhunt

Genre: Historical drama

Release date: March 15, with two episodes

Showrunner/creator: Monica Beletsky

Cast: Tobias Menzies, Hamish Linklater, Anthony Boyle, and more

Spoiler alert: Lincoln dies. Manhunt is about the search that happens after, the 12-day hunt for John Wilkes Booth (Anthony Boyle of Masters of the Air fame) by Edwin Stanton (Tobias Menzies), the then-secretary of war. The show is based on the book Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer (as apt a title summation as there’s ever been), and bounces around the period around Lincoln’s death.

Masters of the Air finale

Genre: Men at war

Release date: March 15

Showrunner/creator: John Shiban and John Orloff

Cast: Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan, and more

Masters of the Air is beginning its final descent, wrapping up the miniseries (just in time for the other Anthony Boyle Apple TV period piece drama to start up). Don’t expect any easy, happy endings; this is war, after all.