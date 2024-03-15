Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Netflix’s Irish Wish, Madame Web, and every new movie to watch this weekend

Greetings, Polygon readers! Each week, we round up the most notable new releases to streaming and VOD, highlighting the biggest and best new movies for you to watch at home.

This week, the 2023 concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour finally comes to streaming on Disney Plus. Not a die-hard Swiftie? That’s OK; there’s tons of other exciting movies available to stream this weekend. The new rom-com Irish Wish starring Lindsay Lohan comes to Netflix, Dream Scenario arrives on Max, and the animated children’s comedy Trolls Band Together pops its way onto Peacock. Plus, there’s several new VOD releases to choose from this week, like Ethan Coen’s Drive-Away Dolls and the horror film Stopmotion, as well as reduced pricing for critically acclaimed movies like Ferrari and The Zone of Interest.

Here’s everything new to watch this weekend!

New on Netflix

Irish Wish

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Genre: Romantic comedy

Run time: 1h 31m

Director: Janeen Damian

Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos

Lindsay Lohan stars in this new rom-com as Maddie, a young woman whose best friend is marrying the love of her life. Flying to Ireland to serve as a bridesmaid, Maddie makes a wish for true love... and wakes up the next morning as the bride-to-be herself! Things seem perfect, until Maddie discovers that her true love might be someone else entirely.

From our review:

Netflix’s new, vaguely St. Patrick’s Day-themed romantic comedy, Irish Wish, is basically built on a whole bed of rom-com tropes that I actively hate. So even though I love a Lindsay Lohan-led rom-com — Just My Luck was one of my favorites growing up, and Lohan’s recent Netflix Christmas rom-com was over-the-top cheesy in the best way — I knew the odds of enjoyment were stacked against me. But there are exceptions to every one of my taste rules, if the movie is good enough. I came in hopeful! But while I am not immune to Lindsay Lohan being charmed by a roguish Englishman played by Ed Speleers (Star Trek: Picard, Eragon), the rest of Irish Wish failed to sweep me off my feet.

New on Disney Plus

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Where to watch: Available to stream on Disney Plus

Genre: Concert movie

Run time: 2h 49m

Director: Sam Wrench

I don’t need to tell you who Taylor Swift is. Don’t pretend you don’t know who she is; you know who she is, OK? Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is exactly what it sounds like: a concert film that follows the singer-songwriter during the course of her 2023-2024 Eras Tour.

It came out last year and made boatloads of money, and now it’s streaming on Disney Plus!

New on Hulu

The Stones and Brian Jones

Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu

Genre: Documentary

Run time: 1h 33m

Director: Nick Broomfield

Cast: Nick Broomfield, Eric Burdon, Marianne Faithfull

This documentary follows the story of the Rolling Stones and the legacy of the band’s oft-forgotten founding member, Brian Jones. As much about the culture of the rock era as it is about the band itself, Broomfield’s film features interviews with several of the remaining members of the band as well as contemporaries and fans.

New on Max

Dream Scenario

Where to watch: Available to stream on Max

Genre: Horror comedy

Run time: 1h 42m

Director: Kristoffer Borgli

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera

Nicolas Cage (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent) continues his streak of meta self-referential projects in this horror-comedy about a mild-mannered biology professor who inexplicably becomes famous overnight after appearing in the dreams of people around the world.

From our review:

Dream Scenario’s vague, nebulous type of fame gives Borgli an avenue to comment on celebrity and its price without taking a specific stand. He’s just exploring the cost of being highly visible, being up for endless interpretation by total strangers, and being disconnected in the public eye from any actual real-world intentions or actions. Once Paul starts deliberately taking a more active role in people’s dreams, the script takes a Charlie Kaufman-esque approach, playing with the ideas around so-called cancel culture as part of the world of instant fame. He also keeps the visuals refreshing and interesting, fully veering into dream-sequence horror, with enjoyably weird results.

New on Prime Video

Frida

Where to watch: Available to stream on Prime Video

Genre: Documentary

Run time: 1h 27m

Director: Carla Gutierrez

Composed from excerpts from the late artist’s journals and writings and archival footage, this new documentary on the life of Frida Kahlo combines animated visuals and Kahlo’s own paintings to bring new dimensions to her work and legacy.

New on Peacock

Trolls Band Together

Where to watch: Available to stream on Peacock

Genre: Adventure comedy

Run time: 1h 31m

Directors: Walt Dohrn, Tim Heitz

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Kenan Thompson

The Trolls have returned, and they’re getting the band back together! After Branch’s brother Floyd is kidnapped, he’ll have to team up with Poppy to reunite with his other brothers in order to find the culprit and save the day.

New to rent

Drive-Away Dolls

Where to watch: Available to rent on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Road comedy

Run time: 1h 24m

Director: Ethan Coen

Cast: Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein

Ethan Coen’s second film without his brother, Joel, is an offbeat crime comedy about a pair of young women who embark on an impromptu road trip. Things get dicey after the two cross paths with a group of incompetent criminals sent to retrieve a mysterious briefcase on behalf of their shady employer.

From our review:

Drive-Away Dolls’ well-worn beats are buttressed by tremendous style, a deep care taken with the film’s production and costume design. All that attention to the era that isn’t fully present in the script comes out in the visuals instead. There isn’t much narrative texture to Marian and Jamie’s various stopovers — in particular, there isn’t much for Jamie or Marian to connect with. While the pair have frequent and funny interactions on their trip, the people they meet are more or less cartoon characters setting up a gag.

Madame Web

Where to watch: Available to rent on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Superhero action

Run time: 1h 54m

Director: S.J. Clarkson

Cast: Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced

Sony’s latest entry in its Spidey-less Spidey Universe stars Dakota Johnson as Cassie Webb, a paramedic living in Manhattan who gains the ability to see visions of the future after a near-death experience. When a mysterious superpowered stranger (who was with Cassie’s mom when she was in the Amazon researching spiders right before she died) begins hunting a trio of young girls, Cassie takes it upon herself to protect them.

From our review:

Madame Web might be the most shameless superhero movie of all time. Far from just the cash-in that it seemed like a few years ago when this movie headlined by an F-tier superhero was first announced, Sony’s latest Marvel offshoot is a two-hour post-credits scene, made only intermittently tolerable by Dakota Johnson’s underappreciated knack for comedy.

Sometimes I Think About Dying

Where to watch: Available to rent on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Romantic drama

Run time: 1h 34m

Director: Rachel Lambert

Cast: Daisy Ridley, Dave Merheje, Parvesh Cheena

Star Wars icon Daisy Ridley takes a dramatic turn in this new existential drama, playing the role of a socially awkward office worker who tentatively attempts to come out of her shell. It’s dark, funny, awkward, and achingly human.

From our review:

Not much happens in Sometimes I Think About Dying, but that’s the point of the movie. Even the smallest thing, like Fran mustering up the courage to say goodbye to someone after work, is given huge weight. The movie lingers on the mundane, using it to paint a thorough portrait of who she is, without having her say or act much. The steps she takes to help overcome her social anxiety might seem small, but they’re all hurdles to her. It’s a movie made up of quiet moments: pauses in conversation, lingering glances, and outstretched hands. Lambert emphasizes the importance of these small interactions, and the ways they build up to connections. It’s a quiet story that aches in the best sort of way.

Stopmotion

Where to watch: Available to rent on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Hybrid horror

Run time: 1h 43m

Director: Robert Morgan

Cast: Aisling Franciosi, Stella Gonet, Tom York

This new horror film follows Suzanne (Aisling Franciosi), a talented stop-motion animator who, dealing with arthritis in her hands, grows increasingly more obsessed with the macabre world of her own creations. As Suzanne grows more and more isolated, the line between reality and fiction blurs and an unknowable terror is unleashed.

The Animal Kingdom

Where to watch: Available to rent on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Fantasy adventure

Run time: 2h 10m

Director: Thomas Cailley

Cast: Romain Duris, Paul Kircher, Adèle Exarchopoulos

In a world where humans have been stricken with a genetic mutation that transforms them into animal hybrids, a desperate father (Romain Duris) takes his son (Paul Kircher) to search for his wife, who has disappeared into a nearby forest along with other similarly affected hybrids. It’s kinda like Sweet Tooth meets The Lobster.

Origin

Where to watch: Available to rent on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Biographical drama

Run time: 2h 21m

Director: Ava DuVernay

Cast: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga

Ava DuVernay’s latest film is a drama based on the life of Isabel Wilkerson, the author of the 2020 book Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents. The film follows Wilkerson’s (Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor) journey through Germany, India, and the United States as she researches material for her book.

Rent at a reduced price

Ferrari

Where to watch: Available to rent on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Biographical sports drama

Run time: 2h 10m

Director: Michael Mann

Cast: Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley

The new sports biopic from Michael Mann stars Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari, the race car driver turned automotive tycoon who, in the summer of 1957, is faced with his greatest challenge yet as the fate of his company hangs in the balance. Pushing his drivers to the edge, as well as straining his relationship with his wife, Laura (Penélope Cruz), Ferrari prepares to wager his life and legacy on Mille Miglia, a treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy.

The Zone of Interest

Where to watch: Available to purchase on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Historical drama

Run time: 1h 46m

Director: Jonathan Glazer

Cast: Christian Friedel, Sandra Hüller, Johann Karthaus

Based on the novel by Martin Amis, Jonathan Glazer’s Oscar-winning film follows the story of Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel), commandant of the Auschwitz concentration camp, who chose to build his family home just outside the camp’s walls.

From our review:

The Zone of Interest may be the most powerful movie about complicity that’s ever been made, particularly about the Holocaust. The movie’s true warning isn’t that regular life can go on even amid atrocity, it’s that people are capable of pretending that atrocity isn’t happening. Glazer seems to suggest that people aren’t unaware of destructive historical events going on around them, but rather that they actively close their ears to it. The Höss family doesn’t drown out the camp, or begrudgingly ignore the roar of its furnaces or the gunshots from over the wall. They just keep going like it isn’t there at all. The effect of all their silence is one of the loudest and most unique views a film has ever taken on one of history’s most horrific atrocities.

Poor Things

Where to watch: Available to rent on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu (and to stream on Hulu)

Genre: Dark comedy

Run time: 2h 22m

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Cast: Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo

Emma Stone stars as a young woman brought to life from a brain transplant in this twist on the Frankenstein formula, adapted by Greek dark comedy filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos from Alasdair Gray’s novel. The film won a total of four Oscars at this year’s Academy Awards, including a second Best Actress win for Emma Stone and an award for Best Production Design.

Monster

Where to watch: Available to rent on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Mystery

Run time: 2h 5m

Director: Hirokazu Kore-eda

Cast: Sakura Andō, Eita Nagayama, Sōya Kurokawa

I can not speak more highly of Hirokazu Kore-eda’s (Shoplifters) Monster. It’s a beguiling thriller about a mother trying to figure out what is going on with her son, who has been acting up recently and got into a conflict at school with his teacher. Kore-eda is an incredibly deliberate filmmaker, with every detail deeply considered, and uses the film’s complicated narrative to unspool one of the best mysteries in years. It’s an absolute gem. —Pete Volk