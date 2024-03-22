Road House, Anatomy of a Fall, Netflix’s Shirley, and every new movie to watch at home this weekend

Greetings, Polygon readers! Each week, we round up the most notable new releases to streaming and VOD, highlighting the biggest and best new movies for you to watch at home.

This week, Doug Liman’s Road House reboot starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor finally premieres on Prime Video. Not looking for a suave drifter turned bouncer slapping the mess out of surly bar patrons? That’s all right, there’s plenty new releases to watch on streaming this weekend. Anatomy of a Fall finally comes to Hulu after winning Best Original Screenplay at this year’s Oscars. Shirley, the new historical biopic starring Regina King, arrives on Netflix along with several other new releases on Criterion Channel and Starz. That’s not even mentioning the new movies on VOD this week, like the irreverent DIY comedy Dad & Step-Dad or the satirical historical film The Monk and the Gun.

Here’s everything new that’s available to watch this weekend!

New on Netflix

Shirley

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Genre: Biographical drama

Run time: 1h 56m

Director: John Ridley

Cast: Regina King, Lance Reddick, Lucas Hedges

Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk) stars in this biopic following the life of Shirley Chisholm, the American politician who became the first Black candidate for a major party nomination and the first woman to run for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination. Notably, Shirley features one of Lance Reddick’s final performances as Wesley “Mac” Holder, Chisholm’s campaign manager and chief aide.

Fighter

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Genre: Action

Run time: 2h 40m

Director: Siddharth Anand

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor

Not to be confused with the 2010 boxing drama starring Mark Wahlberg and Christian Bale, the latest movie from Pathaan director Siddharth Anand is like the Hindi equivalent of Top Gun: Maverick. Modern heartthrob Hrithik Roshan stars as the pilot of an elite Indian Air Force response team tasked with responding to a series of terror attacks.

New on Hulu

Anatomy of a Fall

Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu

Genre: Crime thriller

Run time: 2h 31m

Director: Justine Triet

Cast: Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado Graner

This Palme d’Or- and Oscar-winning French courtroom drama follows the story of a writer trying to prove her innocence following the mysterious death of her husband outside of their home. Was it murder or was it suicide? Beyond a simple interrogation of guilt, the film is a psychological thriller that delves deep into the complicated circumstances behind the couple’s relationship.

New on Prime Video

Road House

Where to watch: Available to stream on Prime Video

Genre: Action

Run time: 1h 54m

Director: Doug Liman

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen

This reboot of the classic 1989 action film sees Jake Gyllenhaal step into the role of Dalton, a former UFC middleweight fighter who becomes a drifter after his career unceremoniously ends. Finding work at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys as a bouncer, Dalton must contend with a vicious landowner and his enforcer Knox (Conor McGregor) when they attempt to seize the property the roadhouse is built on.

New on Criterion Channel

Anselm

Where to watch: Available to stream on Criterion Channel

Genre: Documentary

Run time: 1h 33m

Director: Wim Wenders

This documentary follows the life and career of painter-sculptor Anselm Kiefer. Shot in 6K resolution in a 3D format, the film attempts to blur the boundary between Anselm’s work and the movie itself.

New on Starz

Expend4bles

Where to watch: Available to stream on Starz

Genre: Action comedy

Run time: 1h 43m

Director: Scott Waugh

Cast: Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson

The fourth entry in the brash franchise has its best action scenes yet, hands the reins over to Jason Statham, and brings in Tony Jaa and Iko Uwais for some extra martial arts bona fides.

From our review:

Expend4bles stretches the franchise to its limits, and those limits frankly don’t reach very far. There’s a level of self-awareness to Expendables films that can make their paper-thin plotting and characterization excusable — in the end, they’re just a reason to see certain action legends interact with each other. But in a decade-plus of homage, the series hasn’t developed any stylistic flourishes of its own. Mission: Impossible movies have their signature stunts, Fast and Furious movies have their improbable applications of cars, but the Expendables lacks a comparable calling card. There’s nothing for fans to look forward to beyond Jason Statham’s resilient charm and Sylvester Stallone’s braggadocio. And frankly, there are plenty of other places for people who want those things to get them.

New to rent

The Monk and the Gun

Where to watch: Available to rent on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Comedy drama

Run time: 1h 47m

Director: Pawo Choyning Dorji

Cast: Tandin Wangchuk, Deki Lhamo, Pema Zangmo Sherpa

Set in Bhutan during the mid-2000s in the wake of the king’s abdication, this satirical comedy follows the story of a young monk and an American gun collector who vie for possession of a rare antique rifle. Meanwhile, the people of Bhutan hold mock elections in their hesitant transition from living in a monarchy to a democracy.

Bob Marley: One Love

Where to watch: Available to rent on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Biographical musical

Run time: 1h 47m

Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green

Cast: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, James Norton

This biopic follows the story of Bob Marley, portrayed by Kingsley Ben-Adir (High Fidelity), the acclaimed reggae singer and songwriter. The film follows Marley from his rise to fame in the ’70s up until his death in 1981.

Dad & Step-Dad

Where to watch: Available to rent on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Comedy

Run time: 1h 18m

Director: Tynan DeLong

Cast: Colin Burgess, Anthony Oberbeck, Clare O’Kane

This slow-burn character comedy follows a dad (Colin Burgess), a stepdad (Anthony Oberbeck), and a mom (Clare O’Kane) who agree to spend time with one another over a long weekend trip in the woods for the sake of their son Branson (Brian Fiddyment). Sounds awkward? You have no idea.

Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell

Where to watch: Available to rent on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Drama

Run time: 2h 58m

Director: Pham Thien An

Cast: Le Phong Vu, Nguyen Thi Truc Quynh, Nguyen Thinh

After his sister-in-law dies in a motorcycle accident, a man takes on the responsibility of shepherding both her remains and his 5-year-old nephew to the rural village where he grew up. A three-hour meditation on the fragility of life, the pain of grief, and the importance of being present, every frame of Pham Thien An’s Caméra d’Or-winning film is as gorgeous as it is melancholic.

Land of Bad

Where to watch: Available to rent on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Action thriller

Run time: 1h 50m

Director: William Eubank

Cast: Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe, Luke Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth and Russell Crowe star in this military thriller about a rookie Delta Force officer who is lost in enemy territory when his team is ambushed. Refusing to leave without his comrades and with time running out, he’ll have to rely on a seasoned Air Force drone pilot to be his eyes in the sky in their desperate mission to escape alive.