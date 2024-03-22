Summer blockbuster is near, and if you need proof look no further than the avalanche of trailers that came out this week. From House of the Dragon and Furiosa to Beetlejuice 2 and a terrifically ill-conceived children’s book adaptation, it seems like every studio wanted to be out in force advertising summer wares this week.

And the timing makes sense. With Dune: Part Two still raking in big bucks at the box office, and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and the incoming Godzilla x Kong soft launching the summer season, studios want to get their trailers out now so that people heading to theaters will be able to see them ahead of every blockbuster release.

Here are all the best trailers from the very busy week, and also the Harold and the Purple Crayon trailer, if you want to subject yourself to that.

Furiosa

The Mad Max spinoff is back with another trailer that’s even better than the first.

Alien: Romulus

The Alien franchise is finally getting back to its horror roots.

House of the Dragon

Black trailer

Green trailer

House of the Dragon makes you pick a side before the war begins in May.

Fallout

Walton Goggins’ Ghoul takes on the Brotherhood of Steel in Fallout’s first clip.

The Fall Guy

Ryan Gosling’s stunt man is finally in for some real action in The Fall Guy’s new trailer.

Star Wars’ new murder-mystery show brings tense action to the High Republic era.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Michael Keaton is back, and it’s showtime.

The Penguin

The Batman’s crime-focused spinoff is all about Colin Farrell’s villainous Penguin.

Humane

The first movie from Caitlin Cronenberg, which automatically cements the Cronenbergs as the First Family of Horror.

Be very excited for this quiet horror movie that focuses on the killer rather than the victims.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Apes rule everything in the latest Planet of the Apes prequel.

The Veil

Elisabeth Moss as a spy is more than enough to make this FX series look interesting.

The First Omen

Damien’s getting an origin story.

American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2

Kim Kardashian is back for the next part of American Horror Story’s latest (half) season.

Rebel Moon — Part 2: The Scargiver

Zack Snyder’s sci-fi epic is finally getting an ending.

Harold and the Purple Crayon

Last and least, why is Zachary Levi only playing characters that are supposed to be children now?