Disney’s Renegade Nell, AMC’s Parish, and more new TV this week

That’s it, guys, we made it: Time for March to go out like a lamb, as the old adage says, and spring has sprung — most notably (“most” here for if you are not the type who wants to go touch literal grass) in the form of our spring preview, which forecasts some of the best TV shows, movies, books, anime, and more coming this season.

But this post is about celebrating the now, the spring we can enjoy right away, the TV shows coming this week. And there is plenty coming this week alone: a handful of crime thrillers; a new rebellious-woman drama from the creator of Gentleman Jack; Michonne and Rick finally reaching the end of The Ones Who Live; and a bit of Is It Cake? to wash it all down.

Here are the biggest new TV premieres and finales this week.

New shows on Netflix

Is It Cake? season 3

Genre: Meme-based competition show

Release date: March 29

Showrunners/creators: Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz

Cast: Mikey Day and a cast of talented bakers ready to guess what’s cake

This is a safe place to admit: We have all, at one point in time, been fooled into believing an elegant, hyper-lifelike cake was in fact the item it purported to be. Is It Cake? has been asking us to (not) believe our eyes for two seasons now, and now a new season is here to make us doubt ourselves (and get hungry for cake) once again.

The Believers

Genre: Crime thriller

Release date: March 27, with all episodes

Showrunner/creator: Wattanapong Wongwan

Cast: Teeradon Supapunpinyo, Pachara Chirathivat, Achiraya Nitibhon, and more

Three ambitious entrepreneurs with a streak of failed startups have finally stumbled upon a business opportunity that could help them pay off their substantial debt. But it’s not gonna be pretty — specifically, it will be rebranding the Phummaram Temple and exploiting people’s religious beliefs.

New shows on Disney Plus

Renegade Nell

Genre: Plucky-woman period piece

Release date: March 29, with two episodes

Showrunner/creator: Sally Wainwright

Cast: Louisa Harland, Nick Mohammed, Adrian Lester, and more

Nell (Louisa Harland) is freshly widowed and home to visit her family. Very quickly, she kicks a pompous rich kid’s ass, puts her family at risk, and discovers she has some sort of magical assistant who grants her special fighting powers — so long as she’s helping other people.

New shows on Hulu

We Were the Lucky Ones

Genre: Period drama

Release date: March 25, with three episodes

Showrunner/creator: Thomas Kail

Cast: Joey King, Logan Lerman, Hadas Yaron, and more

At the start of World War II, the Kurc family in Poland is eager to live normal lives. But before too long, the horrors of war force the family to flee — and very quickly the siblings find themselves separated. We Were the Lucky Ones follows their (based on a true) story, as the Jewish family tries endlessly to find their way back to each other.

Fright Krewe season 2

Genre: Horror show for kids

Release date: March 29

Showrunner/creator: Eli Roth and James Frey

Cast: Sydney Mikayla, Tim Johnson Jr., Grace Lu, and more

In season 1, the Fright Krewe gathered their supernatural allies to help fight against evil. And they’re gonna need it, what with Belial resurrecting every demonic entity. Will the comrades and superpowers granted to the teens by the loas be enough for the battle for the world?

New shows on Paramount Plus

A Gentleman in Moscow

Genre: Rich adult coming-of-age

Release date: March 29

Showrunner/creator: Joe Murtagh

Cast: Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and more

Count Alexander Rostov’s (Ewan McGregor) life changed after the Russian Revolution — namely, his gilded past has left him narrowly escaping execution, but still banished to an attic room in a Moscow hotel. Literally he is threatened with death if he goes outside again. A Gentleman in Moscow is about those years inside the hotel, when Russia changed drastically and Alexander finds his own growth.

New shows on Apple TV Plus

Constellation season 1 finale

Genre: Twisty sci-fi

Release date: March 27

Showrunner/creator: Peter Harness

Cast: Noomi Rapace, Jonathan Banks, and more

Constellation is wrapping up its twisty, otherworldly mysteries — though Jo (Noomi Rapace) hasn’t found nearly as many answers as she’d like. There’s been plenty to wonder about this season, but hopefully the finale ties up some loose answers.

New shows on AMC Plus

Parish

Genre: Crime thriller

Release date: March 31, with one episode

Showrunners/creators: Danny Brocklehurst and Sunu Gonera

Cast: Giancarlo Esposito, Arica Himmel, Paula Malcomson, and more

Gracian “Gray” Parish (Giancarlo Esposito) was just an upstanding family man who owned a luxury car service. But then his son gets violently murdered and his business falls apart, and he falls back into his old ways: being a wheelman for a violent criminal syndicate.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live finale

Genre: Zombie world love story

Release date: March 31

Showrunner/creator: Scott M. Gimple, Danai Gurira, and Andrew Lincoln

Cast: Danai Gurira, Andrew Lincoln, and more

Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne’s (Danai Gurira) love story has been through some hardships — not least of which is all the strife of their current human settlement. But as ever, they want to get back to their children and escape the militaristic clutches of Civic Republic Military.